STARRY Suits Up as the New Official Soft Drink of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League

PURCHASE, N.Y.— STARRY, PepsiCo’s newly unveiled lemon lime flavored soda, will become the official soft drink of the NBA, the WNBA and NBA G League in North America. Capitalizing on the leagues’ successful partnership with MTN DEW, STARRY will leverage the platform of the biggest weekend in basketball to make a splash, becoming the title partner of the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, which takes place on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

STARRY is showing up for the game’s biggest moments, buzzer beaters and ultimate deep shots, both on the court and the big screen. Making its debut in regular and zero sugar just in time for NBA All-Star 2023, STARRY delivers the crisp, refreshing taste fans are looking for in a lemon lime flavored soda. STARRY will premiere its all-new commercial during NBA All-Star 2023, featuring notable talent, along with a couple surprise appearances that fans are going to love.

“STARRY Hits Different. It has an attitude that embraces the irreverent optimism of our consumers and basketball fans alike. We believe that a dose of the unexpected creates a little more fun, and that’s why partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, and specifically the 3-Point Contests, are the perfect fit for STARRY,” says Michael Smith, senior director of STARRY Brand Marketing. “STARRY will bring a fresh perspective to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League and help elevate the game’s most exciting moments.”

“We are thrilled to welcome STARRY to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League as the leagues’ new official soft drink,” said Tara Mulcahy, head of marketing partnerships at the NBA. “The NBA family and PepsiCo have a tremendous track record of finding new and meaningful ways to engage our fans, and bringing the success we’ve built with PepsiCo’s portfolio of brands to STARRY through NBA All-Star is a fitting way to introduce the product to the public.”

“The WNBA is proud to continue its relationship with PepsiCo as STARRY becomes the latest member in our lineup of world class partners,” said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer at the WNBA. “PepsiCo has been a strong supporter of the WNBA, helping grow the league through its activation around WNBA All-Star events like WNBA Live and the 3-Point Contest, and we look forward to being part of this special launch.”

STARRY 3-Point Contest Feat. STARRY Range

Introducing the new ‘STARRY Range’ – the most electric shot in all of sports is coming to State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night with a twist. The STARRY 3-Point Contest is the ultimate test of range featuring the NBA’s best sharpshooters. We’re talking about the NBA’s greatest from behind the arc…those who can drill it from deep on repeat.

Here’s how it’ll go down:

Players will shoot a total of two (2) custom Wilson STARRY basketballs from 29′ 9″ out – 6 feet behind the deepest part of the current 3-point line.

Each basket made from the ‘STARRY Range’ is worth 3 points, and each round is worth a total of 40 points.

The STARRY 3-Point Contest will take place in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 18 during State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET live on TNT.

NBA All-Star 2023

STARRY is bringing the flavor to Salt Lake City for a weekend full of fun.

STARRY will be out at NBA Crossover, NBA All-Star’s premier immersive fan event that showcases the intersection of basketball and culture, all weekend long with:

PLAYER APPEARANCES. Join some of the league’s best at NBA Crossover – including Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Clarkson, A’ja Wilson and many more.

SHOOT YOUR SHOT CHALLENGE. STARRY is giving away $100,000 at NBA Crossover and fans can get a piece of the pie just by sinking the most 3-point shots in 60 seconds to win $33,000 each day. Fans are encouraged to come by, test their range and track to see if they have what it takes to go head-to-head against the best sharpshooters in Salt Lake City.

SAMPLING. Get a taste of the hype and check out STARRY in regular and zero sugar.

NBA Crossover will be open on Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. MT and will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

The STARRY Roster

Some of the game’s biggest names will begin repping the STARRY brand. These are the players taking shots, making moves and driving culture…names like 2x NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, 2x NBA All-Star Zach LaVine, 2x WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, and 5x NBA All-Star and 4x NBA Champion Klay Thompson.

PepsiCo x NBA / WNBA / NBA G League



PepsiCo signed on with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League as the official food and beverage partner in 2015 in a deal that includes Aquafina, Brisk, Doritos, Gatorade and Ruffles.

STARRY will additionally present the 3-Point Contest at WNBA All-Star, also featuring the STARRY Range deep shot, and will engage fans on site at WNBA Live, the league’s fan festival.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

About NBA All-Star 2023



NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, hosted in conjunction with the Utah Jazz, will bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the league. The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena, home to the Utah Jazz. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 21st consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 38th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Vivint Arena will also host NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 17 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 18.

