Steeped Coffee Partners with BLK & Bold to Bring Best-Selling Blends to Steeped Brewing Method

SANTA CRUZ, CA and DES MOINES, Iowa— Steeped Coffee, a certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation, announced it is partnering with BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages to bring the independent Black-owned coffee company’s bold blends to single-serve coffee lovers nationwide. Brewed similarly to tea, Steeped’s game-changing brewing method delivers the rich flavor of BLK & Bold’s coffee with the convenience of single-serve in certified compostable packaging.

Established in 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa, BLK & Bold was founded by lifelong friends and specialty coffee connoisseurs Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. The company is not only committed to delivering expertly-crafted specialty coffees, but also making a social impact through its support of underserved youth. As a certified B Corp, BLK & Bold pledges 5% of all profits to the company’s “For Our Youth” program, which partners with 13 charities across the United States, including notable organizations like Kid Power, No Kid Hungry, Urban Growers, and Youth Guidance.

Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO of Steeped Coffee stated, “Steeped is thrilled to partner with BLK & Bold to offer its remarkable roasts to our community of sustainable single-serve coffee drinkers. As a fellow certified B Corp, we’re extremely proud to work with a roaster who is similarly committed to giving back to communities in need. We are excited about the amount of good we can do together.”

“BLK & Bold is proud to partner with Steeped Coffee, an innovative company that is making single-serve more sustainable for coffee lovers,” said BLK & Bold Co-Founder and CEO Pernell Cezar. “Together, we can bring the bold taste of BLK & Bold blends to more people nationwide, and deliver even more support to our nonprofit partners, all while reducing our impact on the planet.”

Beginning February 23, 2023, two of BLK & Bold’s best-selling blends will be available in single-serve Steeped Bags on Steeped’s website. Both Steeped x BLK & Bold blends are also available in select Walmart stores nationwide.

Limu, Ethiopia: A single-origin light roast packed with flavors of chocolate, blueberry, and honey.

Rise & GRND: A sweet and creamy medium roast with savory toffee and nutty flavors, topped with a hint of citrus.

About Steeped Coffee

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Steeped Coffee is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation helping to make great-tasting craft coffee more accessible, more ethical, and more sustainable through its patent-pending Steeped Brewing Method. The proprietary method brews coffee similarly to tea in pre-portioned compostable coffee bags, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. Licensed to over 450 of the top specialty roasters around the globe, the Steeped Brewing Method is the easiest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by simply adding water without pods, plugs, or expensive equipment. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee is available on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee and at-home services.

About BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages

Co-founders, Pernell & Rod created BLK & Bold with the desire to unite coffee and tea lovers worldwide through an interest of investing back into community. Pernell & Rod believe that if children are the future, then they should be equipped with resources and tools to equip confidence, grow potential and create generational wealth. Through this philosophy, BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations across America that pour guidance and time into children for them to be the best version of themselves.

For More Information:

https://www.steepedcoffee.com