Sweet Nostalgia Meets Modern Nutrition: Koia Launches Line of Cereal-Inspired Protein Shakes

The evocative taste of cereal milk is no longer just a core childhood memory thanks to Koia™, leaders in low-sugar, plant-based protein beverages, with the release of its brand-new line of Cereal protein shakes. Expanding upon its rainbow of flavor offerings, the three new cereal-soaked SKUs deliver Koia’s signature ready-to-drink protein-packed shakes in deliciously familiar flavors.

Inspired by the fond memories of enjoying cereal at the breakfast table, Koia’s line of Cereal protein shakes offer the same delightful taste many grew up with, but with lower sugar content, all-natural ingredients, and added nutrition. With three iconic flavors to choose from—Fruity Cereal, Cinnamon Cereal, and Cocoa Cereal—fans can relive a bit of the magic of childhood in a fresh, convenient format:

Fruity Cereal : A harmony of punchy, fruity flavors inspired by the beloved rainbow-colored cereal rings.

: A harmony of punchy, fruity flavors inspired by the beloved rainbow-colored cereal rings. Cocoa Cereal : Go Koo Koo for Koia Cocoa Cereal in all its creamy, chocolatey goodness.

: Go Koo Koo for Koia Cocoa Cereal in all its creamy, chocolatey goodness. Cinnamon Cereal: A spot-on take on the classic cinnamon sugar squares, but without all the added sugar.

“Initiating the exclusive launch of our new Cereal line with Whole Foods marks a full-circle moment for us, as it’s where Koia got its start nearly a decade ago, and has since been the bedrock of our brand, bolstered by a strong and evolving retail partnership,” stated Chris Hunter, CEO of Koia. “Continuing to explore inventive avenues in our portfolio expansion, we draw inspiration from brands beyond our own industry, such as our friends at luxury streetwear brand Kith, which has brilliantly infused cereal into its brick-and-mortar Treats destinations, striking a chord with the contemporary nostalgia we all share for relishing our cherished cereals during childhood. We’re riding that cereal wave and plan to have a lot of fun along the way.”

Each shake contains a substantial 18g of complete plant protein derived from Koia’s proprietary blend of brown rice, pea, and chickpea proteins, along with all nine essential amino acids. All Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences and restrictions.

Continuing a valued tradition that began in 2016 with the brand’s exclusive launch in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, Koia’s new line of Cereal protein shakes will be rolling out into the natural retailer’s fridges across the country, at an SRP of $4.49 per bottle, with more retailers announced in the coming months.

For more information about Koia, visit drinkkoia.com and follow @drinkkoia on Instagram and TikTok.

About Koia

Koia delivers truly delicious, healthy, convenient, low-sugar/low net carbs, plant-based beverages that come ready to drink with no mixing or stirring required.

Using only high-quality ingredients to deliver a balance of complete plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats for sustained satiation and energy at any time of the day, all Koia flavors are 100 percent plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project verified. Koia now offers three lines of protein shakes to cater to nearly everybody’s nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Organic, and Koia Cereal.

Koia is available in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, and more.

For More Information:

https://drinkkoia.com/