Talkhouse Encore Expands to Five Flavors With the Launch of the Hampton Mule

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Talkhouse Encore, the ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand, is excited to announce the release of the newest addition to their line-up, the Hampton Mule. This new Vodka-based flavor is a modern spin on a classic cocktail and is mixed with real Ginger & Lime juice to make you nostalgic for beachside memories all year-long.

The Hampton Mule’s flavor and branding is a tribute to the brand’s roots in the Hamptons.

“I was fortunate to grow up immersed in the magic of the Hamptons, but anyone who has spent even a moment on the East End has been lucky enough to experience its charm. It’s all too easy to get lost in the unique glow of the Hamptons. It’s a place entangled in perception, but it’s a location grounded in natural beauty. Generations have adored this place, creating lasting memories that are cherished so fondly. The Hampton Mule’s flavor is bright with a little kick of spice, and it’s my ode to the ocean breeze’s salty tango that’s always ready for an Encore season after season,” states Ruby Honerkamp, Founder of Talkhouse Encore.

The Hampton Mule is now available in select retailers in New York state.

About Talkhouse Encore

Talkhouse Encore captures the spirit and legacy of the Hamptons music venue, The Stephen Talkhouse in beverage form. It’s the idea that the show will go on and there’s always room for an encore. Ruby Honerkamp, Founder of Talkhouse Encore, states “When closed during the pandemic, we were thinking of ways to pay homage to the bar. The Talkhouse energy is always consistent so we felt we needed drinks that did just the same. I realized when you go to a bar, the classic mixed drink never tastes the same—it could be a strong pour or a light pour, the seltzer may be flat, the mixer is high-sugar concentrate and so on. Our goal was to make the classics taste as they should, with clean ingredients and great flavor so you can focus on the experience of the night with confidence that your drink will taste good.”

Talkhouse Encore’s ready-to-drink canned cocktails are 5% ABV, gluten free, use real fruit juice and have no added sugar. The cans retail at $4.99 USD each and are available to purchase as single units, in a 4-pack or 24-pack. Shipping is available to 32 states within the US. The cocktails are now available in five flavors. The other four legacy flavors are:

Grapefruit Tequila Soda: A refreshing cocktail with a sweet and tangy blend of fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice mixed with premium tequila and sparkling water.

Blood Orange Tequila Soda: Deliciously bold and truthfully, an unexpected favorite that is smooth and vibrant with citrus undertones.

Cranberry Vodka Soda: A sweet and tart classic – a premium version of one of the most classic drink orders.

Lime Vodka Soda: This refreshing flavor thoroughly blends lime into a light, zesty and refreshing drink.

About The Stephen Talkhouse

The Stephen Talkhouse, located in Amagansett, New York, is an intimate venue unlike any other, a legendary music scene and casual neighborhood bar in one: featuring internationally-renowned performers alongside local East End artists since 1987. Talkhouse is the smallest bar in the world putting on major music national acts, including over 65 members of Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, who have played along with guests such as world renowned athletes, actors, and politicians.

For More Information:

https://www.talkencore.com/