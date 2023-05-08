Talking Rain Beverage Company Appoints Katie Giesler as Vice President of Sales, National Accounts

SEATTLE, Wash.— Talking Rain Beverage Company announced the appointment of Katie Giesler as Vice President of Sales, National Accounts. In this role, Katie will oversee the National Account team calling on retail accounts such as Kroger, Albertsons Safeway, Walmart, Target and the Convenience Channel.

Katie started her career in Sales Operations at Coca-Cola Enterprises as a District Sales Manager and then as Sales Center Manager for the Carson, CA facility. She then went on to lead customer teams at Coca-Cola Refreshments in Food Service On-Premise, Convenience Retail, and Retail Sales. Katie also led the West Supers Regional Retail Business along with HQ teams calling on Albertsons LLC and Target while at Coca-Cola North America in the National Retail Sales Organization. Her most recent position was leading Commercialization and Marketing for Swire Coca-Cola.

Katie is known for driving top-line performance and growth by strengthening relationships, cultivating confidence, and cross-functional collaboration. She skillfully deploys analytical resources to sway negotiations, expand operating margins, build distribution, grow organic sales, and drive profits. She is also a strong advocate for inclusivity and diversity, encouraging communication and empowerment.

Commenting on her appointment, Katie said, “I am thrilled to join Talking Rain Beverage Company as Vice President of Sales, National Accounts. Talking Rain has an impressive track record of innovation, and I’m excited to be a part of the team that will continue to drive growth and success. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to strengthen relationships, build distribution, and grow our organic sales. Together, we’ll take Talking Rain to new heights!”

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the beverage space for 35 years. The company’s portfolio of brands includes the bestselling sparkling water, Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice Superfruit and Talking Rain AQA, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to crafting products and embracing practices that build a better future for business, communities, and the planet.

For More Information:

https://www.talkingrain.com/