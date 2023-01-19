TapouT Hydration to Expand into Energy Drink Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV ) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that its TapouT Hydration brand will expand into the exciting and dynamic energy drink category.

Targeted for launch in late March 2023, TapouT’s new energy drink, TapouT Energy, was formulated by elite performance nutritionist Sanjeev Javia in collaboration with TapouT ambassador and former NFL great, Drew Brees, to deliver next-level functionality. Its key point of difference is its unique ingredient matrix that aims to deliver enhanced cognitive performance, mental focus, and antioxidant health in additional physical benefits. These will be zero sugar drinks with all ingredients derived from natural sources, including caffeine. TapouT Energy will feature 3 flavors, all sparkling, Cherry Lemonade, Orange and Peach Mango.

Splash Beverage Group’s executive team brings a specific and relevant level of experience and success in the energy drink category. Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico played a significant role in developing the energy drink market in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean with his leadership position at Red Bull driving revenues to over $1.6 billion annually. President and Chief Marketing Officer William Meissner was Chief Marketing Officer of NOS Energy Drinks from its inception through its rapid growth phase, ultimately selling the brand to Coca-Cola, where he then managed the brand in the Coca-Cola system.

Commenting on the launch of TapouT Energy, Robert Nistico said, “This is a significant step forward for Splash Beverage. The U.S. market for energy drinks is estimated by ResearchandMarkets.com to be nearly a $12 billion market and continues to accelerate, forecasted to reach $28.25 billion by 2027. Nielsen reported that in just the last four weeks, the total Energy Drink sector is up 9.9%, with “innovative and natural brand concepts” like TapouT Energy, up more than 18%. Clearly the timing is ideal for introducing TapouT Energy. Line extensions like this, acquisitions, etc. are the reason the team has worked so hard building our distribution network over the past 2 years … TapouT Energy will benefit from this resulting in a swift adoption of this unique new Energy Drink lineup, while also enhancing total line margins and suggested retail price points.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

