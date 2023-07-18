Taylor Kornieck Scores Premium Beverage Electrolit As Official Hydration Partner

CERRITOS, Calif.— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – announces it is the official hydration partner of professional soccer player, Taylor Kornieck.

“Signing with Electrolit as my official hydration sponsor is a game-changer for me. Their commitment to providing high-quality electrolyte replenishment aligns perfectly with my athletic goals,” said Taylor Kornieck. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that understands the importance of proper hydration in maximizing performance and recovery. With Electrolit by my side, I know I have the support I need to take my game to the next level.”

When Taylor needs to focus on the field, Electrolit is the product that provides balance, focus, and instant hydration. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body.

“From the sideline to off the field, Electrolit’s scientifically backed formula will support Taylor in her athletic journey and provide the essential electrolytes and defend against dehydration so she can perform at her best,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “We’re excited to have Taylor join our roster of athletes, empowering her to reach new heights, and conquer the game together!”

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/