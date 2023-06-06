Teakoe Launches in Natural Grocers, Increasing Retail Footprint Throughout the Western and Mid-Western Regions

Teakoe, Colorado’s better-for-you tea brand, is now available at 167 Natural Grocers locations, increasing their Western and Mid-Western retail footprint.

Teakoe is on a mission to combine flavor with only a few delicious plant-based ingredients that are certified organic, low calorie, and made with no added sugar. Teakoe’s Fizzy Tea is expanding into 167 new Natural Grocers locations, increasing their retail presence in key markets like Arizona, Utah, Texas, Missouri, and Wyoming.

Teakoe Fizzy Tea is crafted with all-natural ingredients that combine purposeful botanicals and sparkling tea to offer specific health benefits, and varying caffeine levels, for each flavor. Teakoe blends traditional flavor profiles with a twist of curiosity and the perfect amount of fizz to continually push the boundaries of what people expect tea to be.

“As consumers continue to demand quality beverage options, we’re honored to bring Fizzy Tea to the shelves at Natural Grocers,” says Teakoe Founder and Head Coach, Pete Jokisch. “Natural Grocers’ decision to collaborate with Teakoe is a testament to how retail stores are now bringing attention to the sparkling tea category – one of the fastest growing beverage categories in stores. We’re excited about this expansion opportunity and making it easier for customers to find Teakoe at more retailers nationwide!”

Teakoe is offering six of their Fizzy Tea flavors at Natural Grocers: Honey Lemon, Minty Pear, Peach Lavender, Pineapple Mate, Pomegranate Hibiscus, and Teakoe’s newest fizzy flavor, Orange Ginger Punch.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in the demand for sparkling teas in the beverage market and that is not slowing down,” says Collin Cargnel, category manager at Natural Grocers. “Natural Grocers is on a mission to support the health and wellbeing of our communities and we’re excited to launch Teakoe on shelves as a new and innovative canned beverage option.”

Teakoe’s full line of Fizzy Tea is available nationwide on the company’s website, teakoe.com, on amazon.com, and select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and Kroger.

For More Information:

https://www.teakoe.com/collections/teakoe-fizzy-tea