TEN Water Expands Production Capabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla.— TEN Alkaline Spring Water, the country’s largest privately owned alkaline water brand, is pleased to announce significant new production capacity through new investments in bottling and production lines at its various bottling facilities in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. TEN Water has completed new production lines in 2022 and is planning further expansion capacity and capabilities for 2023 with a new spring source and production facility.

“We’ve worked diligently with our strategic network of bottling partners to increase our production capabilities,” said Jose Fernandez, President and CEO of TEN Water. “Our retail partners rely on us to meet growing consumer demand for our products, and with these investments we continue to strengthen our ability to satisfy these demands and continue to ensure 100% fulfillment into the future.”

Launched in 2013, TEN Water has seen significant growth over the last 6 years. TEN Water currently has widespread retail availability at Publix, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Food City, Whole Foods, Meijer, Wegmans, Tops, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, United, Albertsons and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles as well as aluminum cans and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN is also available online at Amazon.com.

About TEN Water

TEN Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs, half-liter six packs and 12oz aluminum can eight packs at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com.

