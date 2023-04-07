Tequila Bribón Launches New Label Designs

Tequila Bribón, produced by one of the top tequila families in Mexico, has officially launched a new label design for all three expressions: Bribón Blanco, Bribón Reposado, and Bribón Añejo. The Blanco expression is already available nationwide to trade and consumers, with the Reposado and Añejo hitting shelves in the coming months.

“We are very excited to finally share the new and improved look for our Bribón Tequila,” says Abelardo Orendain, the third-generation owner of Tequila Bribón. “When designing the labels, we had both the trade and consumers in mind. We asked ourselves what design would catch your eye at a bar or liquor store while simultaneously matching the ultra-premium liquid in all of our bottles. The result is our sleek revamp.”

Tequila Bribón pays homage to the spirit of El Bribón: a person who embraces life and makes their own rules, wanting to lift the spirits of every person they encounter and share their tequila with. It was created by Palm Bay International in partnership with family-owned Casa Don Roberto, one of the four founding families of tequila in Mexico who have been in the distilling business since 1840. Bribón is the proud result of a mission to bring a high-quality tequila that can be embraced by everyone from newbies to aficionados. This outstanding 100% blue agave tequila is made using only fully matured 8- to 10-year-old agaves, all harvested by hand. The end result is a complex and sophisticated ultra-premium tequila available at a great value price-point, that is also extremely approachable and easy to drink.

The new label designs feature a modern, fresh, and sophisticated approach, with the aim to add a luxurious look to better match the tequila in the bottle. The metal tones on the coin and the foil accents add elegance while its long neck and slip-proof shape make it easy to grip and bartender-friendly. Artistic embossed elements add an authentic, elevated link to Mexican culture. This new package design will help position Bribón as a major player among competitors.

“The new look was created to help better match and reflect the ultra-premium liquid quality of our delicious agave spirits. Our hope is that these upgrades will help us achieve our ambitious 2023 case objective in an exploding category and better position us as a Go-To premium-tequila brand amongst trade and consumers,” says Dave Singh, Spirits Director at Palm Bay International.

Tequila Bribón’s new bottles are available at select retailers nationwide at a $27.99 suggested price for the Blanco and Reposado 750ml and $37.99 for the Añejo.

Tequila Bribón represents a proud family heritage, a dedication to authenticity, and a desire to produce the highest quality tequila. Available in three expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. One of the founding families of tequila, the Orendain family began distilling blue agave in Mexico in 1840. The production of Tequila Bribón remains faithful to nearly 200 years of heritage while embracing innovation with tried-and-true techniques, methodical recipes, terroir appreciation, love, and passion for the Earth. These elements all allow the production of a tequila that is bold and flavorful, yet sophisticated and approachable on its own or in delicious cocktails. Today, Tequila Bribón pays homage to the spirit of El Bribón: a person who sets their own rules, who never accepts negativity, and who – above all – embraces life.

http://www.palmbay.com/producers/bribon