The Drinkable Company Launches Limited Edition Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice

DANVERS, Mass.— The Drinkable Company, a newly launched cannabis beverage brand specializing in providing cannabis consumers with premium beverage options including soda, cold brew, and tea. Today, they are embracing the fall season their first-ever limited edition, seasonal offering, Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice. Available beginning the weekend of October 6, 2023, and extending through the entirety of November, coffee enthusiasts and cannabis connoisseurs alike, will have the opportunity to savor this exceptional creation.

The Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice edition combines the art of cold brew craftsmanship with the essence of autumn, resulting in a one-of-a-kind beverage experience. Crafted with precision and care, this limited-edition brew embodies the spirit of the season, infusing the smoothness of nitro cold brew with the warm, comforting flavors of pumpkin. This pumpkin powerhouse will awaken your senses and invigorate your mind in under 20 minutes, making it easier than ever to fine-tune your buzz.

“As a newly available brand in the cannabis beverage space, we want to make sure we’re offering cannabis consumers something new, yet relatable,” said Mark Mahoney, CEO and Co-Founder of The Drinkable Company. “When you think fall, you think pumpkin. This limited-edition flavor is just one of many future seasonal flavors, and we’re excited to continuing giving new and existing consumers something to look forward to.”

The Drinkable Company produces high-quality cannabis infused beverages meticulously created to deliver exceptional taste, efficacy, and approachability. Their available product line consists of cannabis infused Zenith Cold Brew Coffee, Tiger Tea, and Swivel Craft Soda and now, Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice. Manufactured with state of the art, fast-acting and water-soluble emulsion technology, each beverage contains 5mg of full spectrum cannabis oil and provides an early onset of effects, at a controlled pace.

All beverages produced by The Drinkable Company contain 5mg of THC per 12 ounce can and are crafted with fresh, all-natural ingredients. Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice will be available in select retailers in Massachusetts. The Drinkable Company’s other products including Zenith, Tiger Tea, and Swivel, are now available in select retailers in both Massachusetts and Maine.

About The Drinkable Company

Based on the Northshore of Massachusetts, The Drinkable Company is the vision of Mark Mahoney and Lee Brody, long-time beverage industry veterans specializing in soft drinks, energy drinks, spirits, cocktail mixers, and brewing. The Drinkable Company’s mission is to continuously provide consumers with a delicious and sessionable beverage experience with each available product. The company is committed to taste, responsibility, and enjoyment across the most popular beverage categories, including sodas, iced teas, seltzers, and cold-brew coffee. The Drinkable Company currently has infused cannabis beverages including Zenith Cold Brew Coffee, Tiger Tea, and Swivel Crafted Soda – all available in Massachusetts and Maine.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkableco.com/