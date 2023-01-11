The GlenDronach Introduces Limited Release Cask Strength Batch 11

SCOTLAND— The GlenDronach Distillery announces the eleventh release of its highly anticipated Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This expression boasts the exceptional depths of sherry wood maturation, continuing the legacy set out by distillery founder James Allardice in 1826 which marries Highland spirit to Spanish oak.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers a deep insight into the distillery’s character by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th century. This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength is a richly sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, matured slowly in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

The GlenDronach’s Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie intricately composed each marriage of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt for the deepest color, with the exquisite duality of the Andalucían casks bringing exceptional depth, character and complexity to the robust Highland spirit.

“This eleventh batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength embodies The GlenDronach‘s celebrated style of Spanish Oak maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía,” Barrie said. “Add a drop or two of water to this latest expression to reveal a cornucopia of flavor – from richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee, to lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.”

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 11 is bottled at 59.8% ABV, and as with all expressions of The GlenDronach, all of the natural color is drawn from slow maturation in Spanish oak casks. It is available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $100.

Tasting Notes

Color: Deep bronze.

Nose: Mulled cranberry, orange, and clove liqueur meld with dark honeyed treacle on a base of nutty oak.

Palate: Richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee interweave with chocolate raisin, cinnamon maple, and sultana

Finish: Lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Nestled in the valley of Forgue, deep in the East Highland hills, is The GlenDronach, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland. The GlenDronach is of true Highland style: a complex and full bodied spirit, perfect for slow maturation in Spanish sherry oak. At The GlenDronach Distillery, we have carried forth the tradition of our founder James Allardice since 1826, maturing our Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Our richly-sherried Highland Single Malts are recognised for their deep color and complex flavor profiles, which range from the sweet fruity flavors of the Pedro Ximénez casks we select, to the dry and nutty notes of our Oloroso casks.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/