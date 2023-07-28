The HOLE Story Behind Buena Vida Tequila

The latest player in the ultra-premium tequila space, Buena Vida Tequila, has been the talk of Summer 2023 so far.

By now I’m sure you’ve seen this uniquely enchanting decanter all over the New York, Miami, Vegas and LA hotspots but wait until you get your hands on this ultra-premium tequila. It’s been nicknamed the “Tequila Bottle with the Hole” and it is causing a stir.

We are pleased to announce that New Jersey Native, Andreia Santos, the Founder and CEO of Buena Vida Tequila, has officially launched this small batch ultra-premium tequila brand.

Commenting today, Andreia Santos CEO and Founder shared her journey to launch this new female owned tequila brand. Her journey started in 2016 when she leased 35 acres of agave fields in the LowLands of Jalisco. While patiently waiting for the agave to mature, Andreia got formally certified with the CRT (Consejo Regulador del Tequila) and has mastered Introduction to tequila, agave growth & harvest, tequila production, maturation and blending. Andreia is taking her 18 years in luxury marketing experience to make Buena Vida Tequila the tequila to look out for. Andreia mentioned it was important that she knew every aspect of the business instead of slapping her name on something and putting some big money into marketing it like she’s seen happen over and over. She needed to learn everything about the industry.

“Picking a distillery to work with was so important. They needed to have a similar moral compass and family values and I am so proud to have found a distillery that is not only female co-owned but voted one of the top distilleries in Jalisco Mexico.” Andreia added, “But the most important part for us was cultivating a premium liquid gold with a smooth and clean finish and I’m so proud to say we achieved this with Buena Vida Tequila.”

Let’s talk about taste!!!

“WOW, it is delicious!!” and “That was really good” seemed to be the consistent reactions I heard all day, followed by “there is absolutely NO BURN”. To that Andreia smiled and said, “That was my goal“.

Andreia expressed that she and her all female team have been experiencing a lot of amazing moments with her launch events and recent tequila tastings. “All the hard work is finally paying off. We went through over 40 formulations before finding this one for our Ultra-Premium Reposado.”

“I wanted something that would change how people view and experience tequila.

“It’s such a beautiful and delicate spirit, and I grew up shooting it, making a face as it burned on the way down and chasing it with a lime,” Andreia added. “Spending time in Mexico has taught me that tequila is supposed to be appreciated and savored.”

Our Buena Vida Reposado Tequila is made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, and has been aged in American Oak barrels for a minimum of 8 months. This elite Premium Reposado Tequila is incredibly smooth and sophisticated. One taste of this Reposado and you will experience a tequila that has been delicately kissed by caramel, vanilla, white chocolate, fruity notes, with subtle hints of black pepper spice.

Now let’s talk Decanter.

This is a one of a kind decanter, or as I call it the “the tequila bottle with the hole in it.”

These unique decanters are like nothing you’ve seen before in this industry. Andreia proudly explains,“I wanted the decanter to be something people couldn’t forget, something they were proud to give to their friends and family, a conversation starter. Essentially, it’s an extension of the Mexican artisan culture that I fell in love with a decade ago.

I went to 16 ceramic factories before I found a family owned one that was willing to bring my vision to life. I hired a trademark attorney and patent attorney and we have now officially filed our patents and trademarks for the decanter design, logo, name and art on the decanters. It’s been over 2 years in the making.” It’s a Keepsake!!

“It takes two weeks to make these decanters, they are hand poured and hand painted by highly trained female Mexican artisans and delicately handled with love by over 23 people before it’s ready for market. No two pieces are alike; they are all a bit imperfect but absolutely perfect,” Andreia states.

“I wanted each decanter to embody the beautiful Mexican culture and be a keepsake for the consumer to hold on to long after the memories are made.” “At Buena Vida Tequila, we strive to be the spirit of choice in all of the Moments that Matter in your life. This decanter can be a reminder of those moments that shaped your journey — even years down the line. Each decanter should tell a story among friends and family, help revisit those tiny wins, the laughter, the tears, the inside jokes, the celebrations and serve as a reminder of the amazing times you shared with people you love.”

I asked her how hard it’s been transitioning from working in marketing for 18 years, to launching her own spirits brands? Andreia laughed, “I still work in marketing, in fact I still manage 3 media offices and we serve over 400 clients but this was a passion project for me. I had a lot of people think I was crazy and doubt my goals!

“I recently had a few industry powerhouses tell me I was onto something with the decanter and premium liquid gold as I call it, but it would be a David vs Goliath situation and well, I WELCOME IT!!” “I’ve had big business meetings go to shit because people expected me to be a dumb girl, or to give up on my vision for this decanter and the caliber of this premium Tequila but I don’t regret a minute of this journey.

I call the shots now!” Andreia smiled and proudly stated “I absolutely think that you have to believe in yourself so strongly that you ignore the self-doubt and even more ignore the outside doubters and noise. As cliche as it sounds you have to trust that with hard work, and consistency you can overcome any obstacle. “Show up everyday and do the work and you will get there!”

“It’s been quite the roller coaster, but the lows make the highs taste better.”

For More Information:

https://drinkbuenavida.com/