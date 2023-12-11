The Pickle Juice Company Announces Canadian Expansion

MESQUITE, Texas— Pickle Juice, the pioneers of the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop muscle cramps, is pleased to announce an aggressive retail expansion plan for the Canadian market, providing easier access to a growing market. The brand has been focusing on meeting increased demands in North America, and their future strategic growth plans rely on expanding their distribution channels.

Pickle Juice has long been a favorite among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for its innovative approach to hydration. The decision to venture into Canada reflects the brand’s commitment to provide Canadians with access to higher-quality, functional beverage options.

Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President for The Pickle Juice Company, explained, “We are thrilled grow our Canadian footprint. Our mission has always been to provide a natural and effective solution for staying hydrated and cramp-free, and we’re excited to expand our reach larger audience with the help of Cyba Stevens.”

Cyba Stevens is a dynamic and enterprising organization that services the Food, Drug, Club, Mass and Retail sectors in Canada. It represents a range of well-established brands that are familiar to Canadian consumers and are well-prepared to thrive in a constantly evolving industry. The Pickle Juice Company’s successful product offering aims to capture a national Canadian consumer base and its partnership with Cyba Stevens is a pivotal step towards gaining market share.

Pickle Juice (not to be confused with pickle brine) contains a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, working to block nerve signals responsible for muscle cramping. It was the first product to address the neurological factors leading to cramps and boasts a distinctive blend of vitamins and minerals that support post-exercise recovery. Available in various sizes and flavors, from the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, to the 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, to its newest offering – Pickle Juice Chaser – Pickle Juice is a game-changer for those seeking relief from muscle cramps.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief.

For More Information:

https://picklepower.com/