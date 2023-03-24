The Republic of Tea Debuts Chai Concentrate Beverage

Tea lovers can now enjoy the warming flavors of chai with an inventive concentrate blend by beloved tea brand, The Republic of Tea.

Formulated to deliver a smooth and great-tasting beverage with robust black tea, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, organic honey, black pepper, ginger, and more, Tablespoon Chai Concentrate makes a delicious chai latte, hot or iced, in minutes, when blended with milk or a dairy alternative.

In addition to being convenient and easy to make, Tablespoon Chai Concentrate is packaged in an 8 oz. glass recyclable bottle, as a part of The Republic of Tea’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The Tablespoon Chai Concentrate can also add a spicy kick to your favorite dishes when used as a sweetener or vanilla extract substitute. Each bottle includes a curated insert card with fun ways to enjoy the product and recipes for Chai BBQ Sauce, Chai Cake, and more.

The newly debuted beverage is now available at republicoftea.com.

