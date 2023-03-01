The Working Assembly Launches Rebrand for Marin Living Foods

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Award-winning branding and creative agency The Working Assembly, launches a rebrand for Marin Living Foods, a small batch, plant-based almond milk.

Marin Living Foods (headquartered in Marin County, California) was started by Gaina Lieu, a chef by training, after trying and failing to find a good alternative dairy-milk for her family who are lactose intolerant. Disappointed by the lack of additive and filler free alternatives, she founded Marin Living Foods to produce the most natural and high-quality almond milks available.

“We wanted to disrupt the absolutes and expectations for the alternative milk category, offering uncommon and innovative flavors such as ube, and gogi, to wildly delicious plain almond milk. The Working Assembly really nailed the brief, giving our beloved brand a fresh and much needed redesign” stated Gaina Lieu, Founder, Marin Living Foods. “Our premium small batch nut milks are so much more than the plant-based alternatives out there, and they really highlighted the differentiation in all of their strategy, copy and visual identity work.”

Inspired by the fluidity of milk, Design Director, Diego Barragan, explained the thought process behind the custom script wordmark, “the playful and surreal nature of the new brand look and feel, really informed our decision to have a logotype that was equally different with a lot of movement and motion.”

Veering away from the various generic descriptions of almond milk, the team at The Working Assembly wanted to use bold language; confident, cheeky, and strong words to describe the deliciousness of Marin Living Foods. “We landed on ‘defiantly delicious’ as the unofficial tagline and rallying cry,” said Anthony Fernandez, Brand Director, The Working Assembly.

Working with female entrepreneurs is especially important to Jolene Delisle, founder of The Working Assembly. “Gaina’s incredible drive to offer the best quality product in all aspects of her brand, matched our agency’s ethos perfectly.”

