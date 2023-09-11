This Fall, Golden Wing Wants To Pick Up The Coffee Tab

CHICAGO, Ill.— Golden Wing, the barley-based dairy-free milk, has committed to cover the cost of pumpkin spice lattes for coffee lovers who are willing to try their next coffee with Golden Wing barley milk, a rich and creamy 100% plant-based alternative.

The brand understands entering the Fall season comes with colder days and Pumpkin Spice Latte everything…even though pumpkin beverages are launched earlier and earlier every year. But, many of these ‘trendy’ fall orders come at steep prices, with a 2020 study* revealing that pumpkin-flavored goods can cost up to 14% more to purchase in the fall *(Source: MagnifyMoney.com). Starting today through National Coffee Day, Golden Wing will grab the tab!

Starting September 6th through National Coffee Day (September 29, 2023), fans are encouraged to share their go-to Pumpkin Spice latte order, inclusive of their go-to milk choice, via goldenwingofficial.com/pages/pumpkin-spice-latte-upgrade for the opportunity to receive funds to cover their next coffee.

One grand prize winner will receive the funds from Golden Wing to cover their fall coffee order for a month (up to $200), with 19 additional winners receiving funds for their next coffee order (up to $10). Those selected will also receive an at-home Pumpkin Spice latte kit, featuring one carton of Golden Wing, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, a single serving of maple syrup, coffee, a whisk, and a recipe card featuring Golden Wing’s own Pumpkin Spice latte recipe, to create at home. All entrants with a valid entry will receive a 20% off coupon for Golden Wing valid for orders placed through Amazon (for a 6-count case) and a digital recipe card.

As a 100% plant-based milk, Golden Wing delivers a creamy, rich texture with 50% less sugar, 2x more calcium, and 2x more Vitamin D3 than regular (2%) milk – making it a perfect add to any latte, soup or baked creation this Fall.

About Golden Wing

Golden Wing is a barley milk made with the highest quality barley from the Coors Barley Program. It gives you a delicious alternative to both dairy and non-dairy milk that you can consume confidently knowing limited ingredients go into every carton. Like milk, but unapologetically better.

For More Information:

