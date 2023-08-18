This Week’s New Products: Blue Beetle Energy Powder, Plus Blue Bottle, Laird and Chobani

In this week’s new products roundup, Genius Juice gets a brain boost with the launch of wellness shots, Laird and Chobani summon The Great Pumpkin and Indeed Brewing splashes into the THC-infused beverage space.

Chobani

Chobani has expanded its pumpkin patch with the release of its newest product, Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice. The dairy-free offering is currently rolling out at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $4.29. In anticipation of sweater weather, the brand is also launching Chobani Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice and Chobani Oat Coffee Creamer Pumpkin Spice. For more information, visit chobani.com.

Monster Energy

Energy drink giant Monster has introduced the newest flavor in its Java Monster family, Café Latte. Each 15 oz. can packs 200mg of caffeine and contains cold brew, sugar and cream. The new drink is now available at grocery and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

Ondori

Ondori, a firefighter/paramedic-owned electrolyte company, launched last week at The Anaheim Fit Expo. The brand’s debut product, Lychee Zero Sugar Electrolyte Mix, features 650mg of electrolytes including sodium, potassium and magnesium. Additionally, the drink mix contains nine vitamins, including B and C for immune support. Ondori Lychee Zero Sugar Electrolyte Mix is available via the brand’s website for $22.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkondori.com.

Genius Juice

Genius Juice co-founder and CEO Alex Bayer announced in a LinkedIn post that, after nearly a year and a half of R&D, the brand is launching The Genius Boost Wellness Shots. The new product is a daily nootropic shot for focus and energy with functional mushrooms and “other highly efficacious ingredients,” according to the post. The Genius Boost Wellness Shots, available in a Chocolate Raspberry flavor, are slated to launch in 120 locations across Los Angeles this month. For more information, visit geniusjuice.com.

Laird Superfood

Just days after reporting a net loss of $3.5 million during its second-quarter earnings call, Laird Superfood has announced its fall lineup of seasonal products. The lineup includes the return of Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer (powder) and Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer + Adaptogens (liquid), plus the debut of Pumpkin Spice Instant Latte (coffee, creamer and adaptogens). All of the pumpkin-flavored products will be available for purchase on the brand’s website beginning August 20. For more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle x The Weeknd’s Samra Origins collaboration has gone instant with the release of Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee. The LTO consists of 100% Ethiopia Natural METAD Yirgacheffe Gedeb Chelebesa made using the same process as Blue Bottle’s Craft Instant Espresso and features tasting notes of berry compote, toffee and lemon. Blue Bottle x The Weeknd Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee is available via Blue Bottle’s website for $19 per 5-packet box. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/us/en.

Indeed Brewing

Minneapolis-based Indeed Brewing Company has made its first foray into the cannabis-infused beverage space with the launch of two sparkling THC drinks, High Fiver: Pistachio Dream and Double High Fiver: Pink Burst. The former contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD and boasts the same flavoring as the brewery’s Pistachio Cream Ale with the addition of vanilla. The latter contains 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD and features a flavor resembling the pink Starburst candy. Both products are available at the Minneapolis taproom and at select retail locations throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit indeedbrewing.com.

G Fuel x Warner Bros.

To celebrate the release of the film Blue Beetle on August 18, G Fuel has joined forces with Warner Bros. and DC Comics to launch G Fuel Khaji-Da, named after the Scarab armor that transforms Jaime Reyes into the title hero. The new tamarind agua fresca flavor packs 140mg of caffeine and has just 15 calories per serving. G Fuel x Blue Beetle Khaji-Da is available for preorder online for $35.99 per 9.9 oz. tub. For more information, visit gfuel.com.