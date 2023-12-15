This Week’s New Products: Bridgerton Iced Coffee, Plus Ghia, Cali Sober and More

In this week’s new products roundup, International Delight takes inspiration from one of Netflix’s most talked about original series, Elmhurst 1925 and Aura Bora announced the return of seasonal favorites and Cali Sober seeks to make a splash in the THC-infused mocktail space.

International Delight

In a move sure to delight Bridgerton fans, coffee creamer brand International Delight has announced a limited edition product line inspired by the hit Netflix series. Making its on-shelf debut at the end of the holiday season, the collection includes Berries & Crème Creamer, English Toffee Creamer and Iced Coffee Berries & Crème. The creamers will be available in 32 oz. bottles with a SRP of $4.29 while the iced coffee will come in a 64 oz. carton with a SRP of $4.99. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Ghia

Non-alcoholic beverage maker Ghia has unveiled the second flavor of its flagship aperitif, Berry. The new offering is crafted with real strawberry juice, fermented jasmine green tea and black current juice. Ghia’s Berry Aperitif comes in 500ml bottles and can be purchased on the brand’s website for $38 and at retailers such as Erewhon, Boisson and Foxtrot. For more information, visit drinkghia.com.

Elmhurst 1925

Just in time for the holiday season, Elmhurst has brought back its OatNog, which was introduced to consumers last year. The seasonal product – made with a blend of holiday spices, whole grain oats and cashews – makes a special guest appearance in country music star Hunter Hayes’ latest music video, “Fancy Like Christmas.” Elmhurst’s OatNog is now hitting stores across the country like Publix, World Market, Thrive Market and Giant, priced at $6.99 per 32 oz. carton. For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.

Aura Bora

Sparkling water maker Aura Bora has announced the return of its limited edition Chai Cranberry flavor. Like the rest of the brand’s varieties, the seasonal product is crafted with herbs, fruits and flowers and contains zero calories and zero sugar. Chai Cranberry is currently available online via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Cali Sober

Cali Sober, a new line of THC hemp-infused mocktails, is seeking to spark a buzz in the category. The brand’s 3-SKU line of signature mocktails features Paloma Spritz, Ranch Water and Berry Ginger Fizz flavors. Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of THC. Cali Sober’s mocktails are available via the brand’s website for $28 per 4-pack, $56 per 8-pack or $135 per 24-pack. For more information, visit getcalisober.com.