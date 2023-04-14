This Week’s New Products: Cannabis-Infused Spritzes, Plus EverGrain Teams Up with Filmmaker James Wilks

In this week’s new products roundup, EverGrain teams up with filmmaker James Wilks to create a new sports nutrition product, BLK & Bold expands its portfolio of cold brews and winery Sunstone Estate makes its first foray into the cannabis-infused beverage set.

Oregon Chai

Oregon Chai has expanded its drink mix portfolio with the addition of Unsweetened Chai Tea Latte Concentrate. The new offering, which contains zero sugar and zero artificial sweeteners, joins the brand’s existing lineup of concentrate varieties including The Original, Salted Caramel, Slightly Sweet, Sugar Free, Caffeine Free, Vanilla and Spice. For more information, visit oregonchai.com.

EverGrain

Sustainable ingredient company EverGrain teamed up with filmmaker James Wilks to launch FYTA, a portfolio of sports nutrition powders made from upcycled barley protein. Each serving packs 30 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber and has just 1 gram of added sugar. Available in three ready-to-mix flavors – Creamy Chocolate, Caramel Vanilla and Café Latte – the drinks will launch direct-to-consumer in late spring for $39.99 per 630g pack. For more information, visit fyta.com.

Kokomio

Cold-pressed coconut juice maker Kokomio is kicking off summer early with the launch of two new tropical flavors: Guava and Ganabana. Each 11.8 oz. bottle of the cold-pressed coconut juice has 7 grams of natural sugar and no added sugars. For more information, visit kokomio.com.

Sunstone Spritz

California-based Sunstone Estate winery has made its first foray into the cannabis rosin-infused beverage category with the release of Sunstone Spritz. Sold exclusively direct-to-consumer, the sparkling beverage is crafted with natural juice flavors and single-origin, full-spectrum, sun-grown cannabis from Santa Barbara County. Available in four flavors – Peach Passion Fruit, Grapefruit Orange, Pineapple Coconut and Watermelon – each 12 oz. can has 5mg of THC. For more information, visit sunstonecannabis.com.

Alani Nu

Alani Nu is also getting into the summer spirit with its latest flavor innovation, Kiwi Guava. Like the rest of the brand’s energy drink varieties, each 12 oz. can packs 200mg of caffeine and has a “dash” of vitamins B6 and B12. Alani Nu Kiwi Guava is available on the brand’s site for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit alaninu.com.

Halfday Iced Tea

Prebiotic iced tea maker Halfday has announced Raspberry as its newest flavor. Raspberry joins the brand’s existing lineup including Lemon, Peach and Green Tea as part of its core offerings in 12 oz cans. Halfday Raspberry Iced Tea will debut chainwide at Wegmans stores in the Northeast. For more information, visit drinkhalfday.com.

BLK & BOLD

Premium coffee brand BLK & BOLD unveiled its newest specialty offering, Nitro Sweet Cold Brew. The new variety joins the brand’s existing lineup including Unsweet Cold Brew, Sweet Cold Brew and Nitro Caramel Cold Brew. BLK & BOLD Nitro Sweet Cold Brew will be available at 247 Target stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.29 per TK can and $10.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit blkandbold.com.

VivaStix

Health science and wellness company VivaStix has announced the launch of its debut product, Mixed Berry VivaStix Instant Energy + Electrolytes. Each 11.3g tube of powder packs 50mg of caffeine and can be consumed directly or mixed into a beverage. The new offering is currently available on the brand’s website for $13.99 per 20-pack. For more information, visit vivastix.com.

Nowadays

Newport Beach-based Nowadays has launched what it claims to be the first nationally available cannabis-infused (non-alcoholic) spirit. Available in two varieties – Micro Dose (2mg of THC per 1.5 oz. serving) and Low Dose (6mg of THC per 1.5 oz. serving) – the spirits are designed to have an onset time of 15 minutes. Micro Dose bottles (33mg THC total) are available for $39.99 while Low Dose bottles (100mg THC total) are available for $59.99. For more information, visit trynowadays.com.