This Week’s New Products: Cannabis Mocktails, Plus Mayawell, Aura Bora, Saint James

In this week’s new products roundup, Aura Bora holds on to the remaining bits of summer with its Peach Honeysuckle flavor, BLNC launches two new THC-infused mocktails ahead of Sober October and Levo makes its debut in the energy shot space.

SOWN

Plant-based beverage company SunOpta is expanding its in-house brand SOWN with the addition of Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer. The new offering is made with organic oats sourced from North America and is USDA-certified organic. SOWN Brown Sugar Organic Oat Creamer is available for a SRP of $6 per 32 oz. carton. For more information, visit sown.com.

Levo

Levo has made its debut in the energy shot space with two fruity flavors, Berry and Grape. Each 2 oz. Energy + Focus shot packs 75mg of caffeine and 75mg of L-theanine. Levo’s products are manufactured by Clear Cut Brands. For more information, visit drinklevo.com.

Saint James Tea

Organic iced tea producer Saint James has unveiled its latest flavor innovations, Classic Lemon Organic Black Tea and Red Raspberry Organic Black Tea. Both zero-sugar varieties are available at Amazon, Walmart and Erewhone for a SRP of $3 per 16.9 oz. carton or $35.95 per 12-pack. For more information, visit saintjamesicedtea.com.

Mayawell

Austin-based prebiotic soda maker Mayawell has begun rolling out revamped packaging that emphasizes the brand’s commitment to digestive health and wellness while celebrating its heritage by “blending the corazon of Oaxaca with the soul of Austin, Texas,” according to a press release. On its new pack, the brand is highlighting its connection to Mexico, Agave’s functional role (4 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fiber per 12 oz. can), brand identity and heritage. The new cans are available at retailers nationwide and on amazon for $2.99 per can. For more information, visit drinkmayawell.com.

Shamrock Farms

Shamrock’s Rockin’ Protein line has added a new format to its refrigerated dairy case lineup, the Chocolate Rockin’ Protein 4-Pack. The new product, driven by consumer demand for a multipack, is slated to make its debut in Harris Teeter stores this month. Each 12 oz. bottle boasts 30 grams of protein and has 190 calories. For more information, visit rockinprotein.com.

BLNCD

Cannabis brand BLNCD has unveiled its new alcohol-free mocktails in Watermelon Margarita and Cucumber Mojito flavors. Each 12 oz. can contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is designed to offer a “refreshing, uplifting THC buzz as an alternative to alcohol,” according to a press release. Both mocktails will be available in stores starting today. For more information, visit blncdnaturals.com.

Aura Bora

As summer draws to a close, Aura Bora is launching a new Peach Honeysuckle flavor crafted to mimic the golden “end-of-summer light.” The new sparkling water variety is available exclusively on the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. Each year, Aura Bora gives 1% of its total sales from all of its flavors to non-profits devoted to conservation. For more information, visit aurabora.com.