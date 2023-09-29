This Week’s New Products: Cereal-flavored Milks, MTN DEW, STōK, Cloud Water and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Mooala seeks to simplify the ingredient list of plant-based milks, MTN DEW harnesses the power of Voo-Dew in anticipation of Halloween and BodyArmor and Electrolit enter the powdered hydration space.

Nestlé

Nestlé is making an appeal to nostalgia with its latest breakfast flavored beverage launches. The company is introducing Frosted Flakes and Eggo Maple Waffle flavored milks to its Nestlé Sensations line. Available in 14 oz. bottles with an SRP of $2.59, the milks aim to invoke “the magic of childhood meals.” For more information, visit nestle.com.

Slate

Canned milk maker Slate is introducing its latest flavor innovation for its coffee latte line: Caramel. Made with 20 grams of protein and 175 mg of caffeine, the lactose-free beverage is made with ultra-filtered milk and zero grams of added sugar. The drink is now available online direct-to-consumer for $36.99 per 12-pack of 11 oz. cans. For more information, visit slatemilk.com.

Mooala

Are you worried there’s too many added ingredients in your plant-milk? Mooala found that many consumers are, prompting the creation of Mooala Simple, a shelf-stable line of organic oat and almond milks made without any gums, emulsifiers or oils. Rolling out to retail now, the 32 oz. cartons were unveiled at Natural Products Expo East 2023 last week, alongside a preview of an upcoming line of 8 oz. single-serve banana milks in Vanilla, Strawberry and Chocolate flavors. For more information, visit mooala.com.

MTN DEW

Maybe it’s just that voodoo they do so well. “Back by popular demand,” PepsiCo’s MTN DEW is rereleasing its limited edition Voo-Dew flavor for this Halloween season. Touted as a mystery flavor, the seasonal offering changes flavors each year to reflect a different Halloween candy favorite, with past iterations including candy corn, sour candy and fruit chew. The company has now announced this year’s version will be Cherry Airheads and comes in regular and Zero Sugar varieties. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.

BodyArmor

BodyArmor has entered the powdered hydration space with a new stick line, BodyArmor Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, available in Tropical Punch, Cucumber Lime, Grape, Strawberry Kiwi and Lemon Lime flavors. Rolling out to retail stores now, the powders will be sold in 6-packs and 15-packs. For more information, visit drinkbodyarmor.com.

Olipop

Is the air getting crisper yet? As fall gets underway, Olipop is introducing its latest flavor, Crisp Apple. Touting a flavor profile like “sparkling apple juice and gummy apple rings” the prebiotic soda is intended to be reminiscent of apple cider and can also serve as a Sober October alcohol alternative. The drink will be exclusive to Sprouts stores in September followed by Whole Foods in November and a Target launch in January. The drink will retail for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Beekeeper Coffee

Canned coffee startup Beekeeper is looking to make a buzz with its line of honey-sweetened cold brews. The drinks are available in Double Black, Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel flavors made with “a drop of honey” and sold in 8 oz. cans. The line is now available online for $44.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit beekeepercoffee.com.

Cloud Water

Functional beverage brand Cloud Water is adding a new energy drink to its portfolio. The new Peach Mango Green Tea + ENERGY & Electrolytes flavor contains 80 mg of caffeine from green coffee beans and B-vitamins. The company showcased the limited edition launch on its Instagram profile this week and is now available online for $34.95 per 12 -pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit cloudwaterbrands.com.

Alani Nu

Honey, I shrunk the Alani Nu cans! The better-for-you wellness brand has debuted new “tiny but mighty” Mini Energy cans. Available in two flavors – Cherry Slush and Juicy Peach – each 5 oz. can packs 100mg of caffeine and has just 5 calories. The drinks are currently sold out on the brand’s website but can be found at a variety of retailers nationwide. For more information, visit alaninu.com.

STōK

Merry September? While other beverage brands are celebrating pumpkin spice season, STōK is busy embracing winter weather with its newest flavor, Peppermint Mocha. The LTO, packaged in a holiday sweater-themed bottle, packs approximately 120mg of caffeine per serving. STōK Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew is now available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $5.99 per 48 oz. bottle. For more information, visit stokbrew.com.

Jocko GO

Jocko GO has unveiled its newest flavor release, Blue Raspberry. The sugar-free energy drink (sweetened with monk fruit) has 95mg of caffeine and features nootropics as well as Vitamins B12 and B6 for cognitive support. Jocko GO Blue Raspberry is available via the brand’s website for $35.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit store.jockofuel.com.

Monster Energy

Energy drink giant Monster has expanded its Rehab Monster line with the addition of Wild Berry Tea. Each can is loaded with 160mg of caffeine and features electrolytes, coconut water, Vitamins B3, B5, B6 and B12 as well as antioxidant botanicals such as milk thistle and quercetin. Rehab Monster Wild Berry is now available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

LEA & PERRINS

LEA & PERRINS, the inventor of Worcestershire Sauce, is debuting its first innovation in more than a decade: Zesty Bloody Mary Mix. The new offering was created in partnership with George’s Beverage Company and features a fresh tomato base, fresh horseradish, fresh lemon juice, celery and cayenne-based hot sauce. The mix comes ready to serve over ice or with vodka for a traditional take. LEA & PERRINS Zesty Bloody Mary Mix is available at major grocery and specialty spirit retailers nationwide. For more information, visit leaandperrins.co.uk.

SOOV

SOOV has expanded its lineup of better-for-you sparkling ginger drinks with the addition of Ginger Lemon Mango. Positioned as a ginger ale alternative, each 12 oz. can contains 6 grams of sugar and just 60 calories. The new flavor is currently available on Amazon for $39.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinksoov.com.

Electrolit

Next week at NACS Show 2023, Electrolit will make its first foray into the powdered hydration beverage set. Offered in three flavors at launch – Grape, Fruit Punch and Strawberry Kiwi – the powders are formulated with glucose and five ions to provide rapid hydration. Electrolit Powders will soon be available exclusively through Amazon. For more information, visit electrolit.com.

Hint

In an online-exclusive “smashup” of two of its flavors, Hint is hoping to transport consumers to the tropics. Aptly named Coconut Pineapple, the zero-calorie beverage consists of pure flavored water with the light taste of coconut, pineapple and other natural flavors. The flavor is available in a 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles for $29.99. For more information, visit drinkhint.com.

KELIA

Seeking to make a splash in the cannabis-infused beverage space, KELIA has released a line of low-sugar, non-carbonated cannabis drinks. Available in Pineapple Jalapeño (5mg CBG, 5mg THC), Grapefruit Ginger (2.5mg THCV, 2.5mg THC) and Watermelon Coconut (5mg THC) varieties, the drinks are intended to be sipped throughout the day or as mocktails with friends. For more information, visit keliadrink.com.