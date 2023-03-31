This Week’s New Products: Fruit-flavored Energy Drinks, Plus White Chocolate Coffee Creamer

This week’s new products roundup, GURU and CELSIUS release fruit-flavored energy drinks, G FUEL teams up with video game publisher Ubisoft to launch a unicorn-inspired flavor and Honeydrop unveils a new line of wellness shots.

GURU

GURU has expanded its lineup of organic energy drinks with its latest innovation, Theanine Fruit Punch. The new beverage is crafted with organic green tea caffeine, organic monk fruit juice, cherry, strawberry and yuzu and stevia extract. Each 355ml oz. can packs 100mg of caffeine and has 100mg of L-theanine. GURU Theanine Fruit Punch is available on the brand’s site for $62.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit guruenergy.com/en-ca.

CELSIUS

The Florida-based energy drink maker unveiled its new Green Apple Cherry flavor. As the name suggests, it features tasting notes of crisp green apple and sweet cherry and was inspired by “classic candy apple nostalgia.” Like the rest of the brand’s core flavors, each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine and contains zero sugar. CELSIUS Green Apple Cherry is now available on Amazon for $24.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Honeydrop

Honey-infused beverage maker Honeydrop has added a new line of wellness shots to its portfolio. Available in four varieties – Restore, Immunity, Boost and Detox – the shots are made with Manuka honey and additional ingredients such as ginger and cayenne. Honeydrop wellness shots are available on the brand’s website as well as at select retailers in New York City via Gold Coast Distributors. For more information, visit honeydrop.com.

nutpods

On the heels of announcing its first foray into the RTD coffee category, nutpods has released its newest plant-based coffee creamer, zero sugar sweetened White Chocolate. The product is the second in the brand’s sweetened line, which also includes a Cookie Butter flavor. Nutpods White Chocolate is available online for $14.95 per 3-pack of 11.2 oz. cartons. For more information, visit nutpods.com.

Ruby Hibiscus

Ruby Hibiscus announced the launch of two new flavors, Sparkling Hibiscus Berry Cherry and Sparkling Hibiscus Fuji Apple. The new offerings join Ruby Hibiscus’ existing lineup which includes Sparkling Original Hibiscus, Sparkling Hibiscus Blood Orange and Sparkling Hibiscus Concord Grape. Berry Cherry and Fuji Apple will be available at retailers including FreshDirect, Central Market, Snackmagic and Earthfare for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit ruby.fun.

Electrolit

Albany, New York-based Electrolit expanded its lineup of hydration beverages with the addition of a new flavor, Blue Raspberry. The new SKU, the 14th addition to the brand’s portfolio, contains 326mg of electrolytes per 21 oz. bottle to help the body quickly recover from dehydration. The launch of the new flavor comes on the heels of Electrolit announcing it has been named the official hydration partner of Coachella 2023. For more information, visit electrolit.com.

G FUEL x Ubisoft

G Fuel has teamed up with Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to launch its new Unicorn Sunshine flavor. Described as a “rainbow fruit-smash of flavor,” the new offering is packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving packs 140mg of caffeine and has just 15 calories. G Fuel x Ubisoft Unicorn Sunshine is currently available for pre-order as a Collector’s Box or as a standalone 40-serving tub. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Wize Tea

Vancouver-based beverage brand Wize Tea announced the release of its newest sparkling iced tea flavor, Honeycrisp Apple. The new offering “combines the sweetness of apple juice with the crisp taste of apple cider,” the brand claims. Each 12 oz. can has 4 grams of sugar and 20 calories. Wize Tea Honeycrisp Apple is available for pre-order on the brand’s site for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkwize.com.