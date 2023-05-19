This Week’s New Products: Fruit-Forward Kefir and Sparkling Waters, Plus Military-Approved Hydration Pouches

In this week’s new products gallery, sparkling water maker Waterloo teams up with chef Curtis Stone to create a premium picnic basket, Vybes launches a “lite” version of its CBD beverages and nutpods unveils its first sweetened oat milk creamer.

Lifeway

Lifeway has expanded its lineup of kefir products with the addition of three new flavors, Guava Lowfat Kefir, Organic Strawberry Banana Whole Milk Kefir and Organic Black Cherry Whole Milk Kefir. The new flavors, announced at Natural Products Expo West in March, are up to 99% lactose free and contain 12 live and active probiotic cultures. The new offerings are available in 32 oz. bottles via select online retailers including Amazon, Instacart, Peapod and Shipt. For more information, visit lifewaykefir.com.

Waterloo

Just in time for summer, sparkling water brand Waterloo teamed up with celebrity chef Curtis Stone to launch its newest LTO, Tropical Fruit. The new flavor offering combines blood orange with pineapple and mango. To celebrate the launch, Stone has curated a premium picnic basket featuring a Waterloo-infused dessert bar, signature charcuterie, cheese and crudité, cans of Waterloo Tropical Fruit and a picnic blanket. Consumers can purchase a 2-person basket for $50 and a 4-person basket for $80. Waterloo Tropical Fruit is available at retailers nationwide throughout the summer including Target, Whole Foods and HEB, among others. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com.

VYBES

CBD beverage maker Vybes has announced the launch of VYBES Lite, a limited edition canned version of the brand’s Blood Orange Lime and Passionfruit drinks with “a tad less CBD, magnesium, calories and sugar.” Each 12 oz. can contains 20mg of Hemp CBD and 40mg of magnesium, compared to the brand’s usual 25mg of Hemp CBD and 45mg of magnesium. The LTOs are available via the brand’s website for $59.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit idrinkvybes.com.

CVS

CVS has added to its collection of private label offerings with the debut of Gold Emblem refillable purified bottled water. Available in 3-packs for $6.99 and 20 oz. single-serve bottles for $2.39, the new eco-friendly offering is refillable and made from 68% recycled aluminum material. For more information, visit cvs.com.

Dannon

Dannon has grown its Light + Fit Zero Sugar Portfolio with the launch of its newest innovation, Zero Sugar Drinks. Available in three flavors – Mango Pineapple, Banana Strawberry and Vanilla – each 7 oz. bottle contains 8 grams of protein and has 40 calories. Dannon Zero Sugar Drinks are available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $1.89 per bottle. For more information, visit lightandfit.com.

GNGR Labs

Brooklyn-based wellness shot maker GNGR Labs has unveiled its newest innovation, Vitamin C Booster. The shot is crafted with organic ginger, turmeric, orange, lemon, cayenne pepper and has 110% of the daily Vitamin C requirement from acerola cherry. GNGR Labs Vitamin C Booster is available at select retailers across the Tri-State Area and via Amazon. For more information, visit gngrlabs.com.

DASH

Sparkling water brand DASH has released its newest flavor, Lime. The new offering joins the brand’s existing lineup including Mango, Raspberry, Peach, Black Currant and Lemon varieties. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, Lime contains zero calories, zero sugar and zero sweeteners. DASH Lime is available via the brand’s website in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit dash-water.com.

nutpods

Nutpods has launched its first sweetened oat creamer, Oat Brown Sugar. According to the brand, the new variety was the “perfect flavor to expand oat into our zero-sugar sweetened line.” The brand’s existing lineup of oat products includes Unsweetened French Vanilla Oat Creamer, Unsweetened Cinnamon Swirl Oat Creamer, Original Barista Oatmilk and Cinammon Dolce Barista Oatmilk. Nutpods Oat Brown Sugar Creamer is available on the brand’s website as well as Amazon for $14.95 per 3-pack of 11.2 oz. cartons. For more information, visit nutpods.com.

HOIST

HOIST has added a new product to its portfolio of rapid hydration products, the Military Hydration Liquid Pouch. Available in three flavors at launch – Grape, Tropical Orange and Fruit Punch – the pouches are an 8 oz. liquid version of the brand’s existing powdered products. Like the rest of the brand’s portfolio, the new hydration pouches were designed in cooperation within the United States Department of Defense. Additionally, HOIST is an approved electrolyte partner of the U.S. military. HOIST Military Hydration Liquid Pouches are available via the brand’s website for $35 per 24-pack. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

GORGIE

Women-led, vitamin-infused clean energy drink brand GORGIE announced the launch of three new flavors, Mango Tango, Citrus Burst and Paradise Punch. Each 12 oz. can packs 150mg of caffeine from green tea and has added benefits like biotin, Vitamins B6 and B12 and L-theanine. All three new flavors are available online for $38 per 12-pack and will soon roll out to retailers nationwide for a SRP of $2.99 per can. For more information, visit getgorgie.com.

Wet Hydration

Wet Hydration has transitioned its product from bottles to sustainable cans, the brand announced in a LinkedIn post. Additionally, the brand has introduced its fourth SKU, Melon Berry. Each can contains 90mg of caffeine from green tea extract and has zero calories and zero sugar. For more information, visit wethydration.com.