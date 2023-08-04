This Week’s New Products: Mango Chile Sparkling Water, Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder and Ube Milk Tea

In this week’s roundup of new products, TWRL whips up a modern twist on classic black tea, Orgain gets a head start on pumpkin spice season and Aura Bora spices up its collection of sparkling waters.

TWRL Milk Tea

TWRL has expanded its lineup of milk teas with the addition of Ube. The new offering provides a modern twist on classic black milk tea by combining the nutty, vanilla-like quality of ube with mulberry leaves and pea milk. Each 7.5 oz. can features a limited edition design created by Chinese American children’s book author Ruth Chan. TWRL Ube Milk Tea is available via the brand’s website for $42.74 per 12-pack. For more information, visit twrlmilktea.com.

Orgain

As summer begins to wind down, Orgain is jumping head-first into pumpkin spice season with Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder. The LTO, set to be released on August 9, packs 21 grams of plant-based protein and 5 grams of prebiotics per serving. Each 16.3 oz. tub will retail for $26.99. For more information, visit orgain.com.

G Fuel

Powdered energy drink mix brand G Fuel has teamed up with Capcon to release its second flavor inspired by the Mega Man franchise, Mega Man Rush. The icy cherry flavor is now available for preorder via the brand’s website as a Collector’s Box Bundle ($49.99) and as a standalone 40-serving tub ($35.99). The Collector’s Box Bundle includes a Rush Shaker Cup as well as a G Fuel x Mega Man dog leash and collar set. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Aura Bora

Aura Bora is spicing up its collection of sparkling waters with its newest flavor innovation, Mango Chile. According to the brand, the new beverage provides “a bright and spicy kick for hot summer days.” Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, Mango Chile contains zero calories and zero grams of sugar. The new flavor is available via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

LEVIA

Cannabis-infused seltzer brand LEVIA has teamed up with flower brand Kynd to launch its newest LTO, Cherry Lemonade. The limited edition sativa blend contains Kynd’s Cherry Lemonade strain, which is a cross between the “Jack The Ripper” and “Cherry Pie OG” strains. Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of THC and will feature original artwork from Massachusetts-based illustrator Dean McKeever. LEVIA Cherry Lemonade will be available beginning August 8 in Ayr Wellness’ Massachusetts retailers for a SRP of $7 per can. For more information, visit levia.buzz.