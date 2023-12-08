This Week’s New Products: Melo’s Hemp Cocktails, Plus Mananalu, Blue Bottle, Lifeway and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Melo debuts its non-alcoholic sparkling kava-based drink, Wize Tea teams with illustrator Chairman Ting to revamp its packaging and Blue Bottle continues its collab series with Canadian singer-songwriter “The Weeknd.”

Mananalu

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa’s aluminum bottled water brand is celebrating the sequel film’s upcoming release with a limited edition bottle. The 22 oz. bottle, which features Aquaman’s iconic trident and a gold cap, is available via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 6-pack. For every bottle purchased, the brand will remove one water bottle’s worth of plastic from the oceans. For more information, visit mananalu.com.

GHOST

Responding to consumer demand, energy drink maker GHOST has announced the return of its Strawbango Margarita flavo. Each zero-sugar, 16 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine and has 1,000mg of carnipure carnitine. The LTO is now available in limited quantities at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe both in-store and online. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

VUUM

VUUM is looking to make a splash in the functional beverage space with the launch of its debut product, a carbonated plant protein drink. Available in three flavors – White Peach Citrus Ginger, Strawberry Tangerine and Berries – the beverage features 10g of plant-based protein and has 135mg of natural caffeine from guarana seed and green tea extracts. The formulation also includes Vitamins C, B12 and D as well as zinc and magnesium. VUUM is available via the brand’s website for $36 per 8-pack of 12 oz. bottles. For more information, visit drinkvuum.com.

Melo

Riding the wave of the sober curious movement, Melo has unveiled its first product, a non-alcoholic sparkling kava-based relaxation drink. The new offering, available in Hideaway Island (passionfruit, orange and guava) and Banana Cream varieties, contains zero sugar and zero calories. Melo is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $37 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkmelo.co.

Oneness

Florida-based biotech company Oneness has entered the beverage category with a line of sparkling hemp cocktails and drink drops. Each 12 oz. sparkling hemp cocktail – offered in Lavender and Jasmine flavors – is made with organic fresh fruits and botanicals and has 10mg of whole-flower hemp extract. Meanwhile, the drink drops – available in Bright Day and Deep Night varieties – contain 300mg of hemp extract per 30ml bottle (5mg per serving). Both product lines are available via Oneness’ website, with the hemp cocktails retailing for $39.99 per 6-pack and the drink drops selling for $49.99 per bottle. For more information, visit oneness.life.

Wize Tea

Vancouver-based sparkling iced tea maker Wize has given its entire portfolio a fresh new look. The revamped packaging was created in partnership with PS&Co Brand Studio and Ethical Food Group (EFG) and illustration studio Chairman Ting. The studio created a collection of new characters that “brings a sense of fun” to Wize’s new packaging and “elevates the overall branding,”, according to the brand. For more information, visit drinkwize.com.

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle’s third and fourth releases in its ongoing collaboration Samra Origins collaboration series with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and his mother are now available. Samra Origins Single Vol. 1 and Samra Origins Single Vol. 2, celebrate Ethiopian culture and coffee excellence; The former is sourced from Hambela Estate and features tasting notes of bold fruit with softer floral notes. while the latter comes from the Gedeb region and is light and playful with a balance of citrus and jasmine. Each single-origin coffee goes for $22 per 8 oz. bag of whole beans. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/us/eng.

Better Booch

Just in time for the holidays, Better Booch has introduced a new limited edition non-alcoholic sparkling wine, N/ATIVE, under its BevNET Award-winning CHA line of sparkling teas. Available in 750 mL bottles, the champagne-like drink is made with a blend of kombucha, sencha, Guayusa and pu-erh teas and boasts tasting notes of crisp apple and white grape. N/ATIVE is available online as a pre-order for $38 per bottle and will ship in time for New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit betterbooch.com.

Pressed

Cold-pressed juice brand Pressed has partnered with skincare expert and beauty products maker Dr. Barbara Sturm for a new Beauty System bundle. The package includes four items: co-branded Beauty Shot and Beauty Tonic juice flavors as well as Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Recovery Supplements and Face Cream. The pack is available online for $75. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Ocean Spray

Make sure to put some Fleetwood Mac on your holiday party playlist: Ocean Spray has released a line of 32 oz. cocktail mixers made with real fruit juice. The mixers are available in three classic cocktail varieties: Strawberry Margarita, Rum Punch and – as should be expected from a major cranberry producer – Cosmopolitan. The mixes are available for purchase now online via Amazon and will be rolling out to retail in the near future. For more information, visit oceanspray.com.

White Claw

Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws, but you may not have to worry too much about running into trouble with Mark Anthony Brands’ latest line, White Claw 0% Alcohol. Positioned as a Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer, the “full flavor” product seeks to provide a more complex taste profile than standard sparkling waters and contains added electrolytes. The line comes in Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom and Lime Yuzu varieties. Each 12 oz. can contains 15 calories and will be available in variety 12-packs and single-flavor 6-packs starting in January. For more information, visit whiteclawzero.com.

PlantBaby

Kids plant-based dairy alternative brand PlantBaby is introducing a new Unsweetened flavor to its Kiki Milk line of organic drinks. Unsweetened Kiki Milk includes 5 grams of protein, 270mg of calcium, and just 1 gram of sugar per serving. The launch also coincides with the introduction of a new food product, Mermaid Kiki Butter. For more information, visit kikimilk.com.

Dymatize x Dunkin’

If America runs on Dunkin’, then performance nutrition brand Dymatize is giving consumers an extra boost for their fitness routine with its new ISO100 in Dunkin’ Glazed Donut whey protein powder flavor, the latest addition to its line of co-branded Dunkin’ flavors, which previously saw the additions of ISO100 in Dunkin’ Cappuccino and Mocha Latte varieties. The new Dunkin’ Glazed Donut flavor includes 25 grams of protein per serving and is sold in 20 serving tubs for $33.47 on Amazon. For more information, visit dymatize.com.

Lifeway

Lifeway’s latest seasonal kefirs are here: Holiday Cookies Lowfat Kefir and Cranberry Crème Brulee Lowfat Kefir are available in stores now through the end of the year. The gut health-friendly drinks are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99-$4.99 per 32 oz. bottle and can be found in retail nationwide. For more information, visit lifewaykefir.com.