This Week’s New Products: Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, Plus SunnyD Super Greens

In this week’s new products gallery, health and wellness brand BEAM teams up with SunnyD to create a limited edition Super Greens flavor, Spindrift kicks off summer early with its Peach Strawberry offering and Devil’s Foot and ISH roll out new non-alcoholic cocktail offerings.

BEAM x SunnyD

Health and wellness brand BEAM has teamed up with SunnyD to launch a limited edition Super Greens flavor, SunnyD Tangy Original. Each one-scoop serving is packed with 26 fruits and vegetables like broccoli, kale and cranberry as well as Vitamins A, C, D, E and B6. BEAM x SunnyD Super Greens is available online for $45.99 per 20-serving jar. Additionally, consumers can purchase a limited edition SunnyD branded mini beam blend bottle for $12.99. For more information, visit youcanbeam.com.

Natalie’s

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company has expanded its lineup of juice blends with two new additions, Fresh Pressed Tomato Reishi and Tangerine Pineapple Aloe Juice. The former combines tomato juice, Himalayan salt, black pepper juice and Reishi mushroom to support the immune system and reduce stress. The latter features oranges, tangerines, pineapples, aloe vera and sweet basil. Both juices are available at select Publix stores and via the brand’s website. For more information, visit orchidislandjuice.com.

Spindrift

Newton, Massachusetts-based Spindrift has kicked off summer early with the launch of its new Peach Strawberry flavor. Like the rest of the brand’s sparkling waters, Peach Strawberry is crafted with real squeezed fruit and contains zero added sugar. The new offering is available at major retailers nationwide including Target for a suggested retail price of $8.29 per 8-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.

Narra

Branding and creative agency The Working Assembly has teamed up with siblings Victoria and Miggy Reyes to launch Narra, a new line of Asian-inspired oat milk tea lattes. Available in three flavors at launch – Roasted Oolong Milk Tea, Black Milk Tea and Strawberry Matcha – the lattes contain 60mg of caffeine per 7.5 oz. can. All three varieties are available for pre-order via the brand’s website for $58 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinknarra.com.

Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect has expanded its lineup of enhanced waters with its new Watermelon flavor. Like all of the brand’s flavors, Watermelon contains zero sugar and features the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin C. The new offering is available in all Costco warehouses through May 21 in 15-bottle variety packs alongside the brand’s Original Lemon, Peach Raspberry and Kiwi Star Fruit varieties. For more information, visit lemonperfect.com.

Devil’s Foot

Asheville, North Carolina-based Devil’s Foot Beverage Company has unveiled its new Zero Proof Series, a collection of seven non-alcoholic beverages made in collaboration with notable craft breweries in the South. The first products to launch are Tart Berry (a fruited Berliner-Weisse), Negroni and Razz Lemonade. Tart Berry and Negroni are currently available online while Razz Lemonade is slated to launch in June. For more information, visit devilsfootbrew.com.

Almanac

Almanac has released its newest innovation, More Life Sparkling Hop Water. Crafted with just two ingredients – purified water and hops – the new offering is free of alcohol, sugar and carbs. More Life Sparkling Hop Water is now available for purchase via the brand’s website and will hit retail shelves across California in mid-May. For more information, visit almanacbeer.com.

ISH

ISH has rolled out its newest non-alcoholic canned cocktail, The ISH Mojito. The new beverage is crafted with ISH Caribbean Spiced Spirit, natural lime flavor and Morrocan spearmint. The ISH Mojito joins the brand’s existing NA cocktail lineup including ISH Spritz, ISH Daiquiri and ISH G & T. Each 250ml can has 38 calories. The ISH Mojito is available in single cans for a SRP of $4.99 and 4-packs for a SRP of $19.96. For more information, visit thezeroproof.com/collections/ish.