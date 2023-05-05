This Week’s New Products: Pepsi’s Champions League Cans, Non-Alc Mezcal and a New Barcode Flavor

In this week’s new products roundup, Pepsi celebrates the UEFA Champions League, Little Saints makes its first foray into the non-alc spirits category and sports drink Barcode adds a tropical flavor to its lineup.

Pepsi

In anticipation of the UEFA Champions League Final later this month, Pepsi has rolled out limited edition cans featuring star players like Lionel Messi, Leah Williamson and Vini Jr. According to the brand, the cans were “designed as a canvas to capture the human emotion and energy that lives in football lovers everywhere.” As Pepsi is an official partner of the UEFA Champions League and Women’s UEFA Champion’s League, fans will be able to pick up the limited edition cans in countries across the world, including the U.K. For more information, visit pepsi.com.

Lily

Lily has splashed into the non-alcoholic category with the debut of its sparkling functional beverage. The new 11.5 oz canned offering features Egyptian water lily, a flower that, according to the brand, is packed with antioxidants that help restore energy, soothe anxiety and improve blood circulation. The drink is crafted with Italian blood orange juice, organic black tea leaves and ginseng. Lily is available nationwide online and at select health and wellness retailers for $20 per 4-pack, $40 per 8-pack and $120 per 24-pack. For more information, visit drinklily.com.

Victor Allen’s

Victor Allen’s has unveiled revamped packaging for its ready-to-drink iced coffee latte line highlighting the brand’s new logo. Additionally, the line has picked up new distribution at 500 Walmart stores across the country. Available in three flavors– Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel – the lattes come in 8 oz. single-serve cans. For more information, visit victorallen.com.

Barcode

Hydration drink producer Barcode has unveiled its newest flavor, Malibu Punch. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors – Lemon Lime, Watermelon, Concord Grape and Black Cherry – Malibu Punch contains coconut water and is enhanced with ingredients such as ashwagandha, vitamin D and magnesium. Each 16.9 oz. bottle contains just 30 calories. Barcode’s newest addition is available via its website for $38 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkbarcode.com.

Little Saints

New York City-based mocktail brand Little Saints announced the release of its first non-alcoholic spirit, St. Mezcal. The new offering is made with palo santo, ginger, cardamom, vanilla and capsicum peppers. Each serving features 100mg of adaptogenic mushroom lion’s mane to “boost brain power and creativity,” the brand claims. Little Saints St. Mezcal is available online for $49.99 per bottle. For more information, visit littlesaints.com.