This Week’s New Products: Powdered Kombucha, The Weeknd Coffee and Slaughter Berry Iced Tea

In this week’s new products roundup, AdvoCare creates a new way for consumers to enjoy kombucha on the go, Blue Bottle teams up with singer/songwriter The Weeknd and CBD-infused soda maker Mary Jones launches its first crossover flavor release with Jones Soda Co.

AdvoCare

Health and wellness company AdvoCare has announced the launch of AdvoCare Harmony, a powdered kombucha supplement that comes in on-the-go stick packs. Each packet of the Pomegranate Lemonade-flavored product contains 1 billion CFU of probiotics with added prebiotics and postbiotics, Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc and Selenium. AdvoCare Harmony is available via the brand’s website for $26.95 per 15-packet box. For more information, visit advocare.com/home.

Wooooo! Energy

Super slam! Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has unveiled his new mushroom-infused energy drink, Wooooo! Energy. Available in three flavors – Dragonfruit, Lemon and Strawberry Banana – the beverage features a blend of Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Shitake Maitake and Reishi mushrooms. Each 12 oz. can packs 150mg of caffeine and contains just 6 grams of sugar. Wooooo! Energy is available online for $30 per 6-pack. For more information, visit woooooenergy.com.

Better Booch

Craft kombucha maker Better Booch has made its first foray into the RTD tea space with the release of Cha, a line of sparkling teas with gut-supporting prebiotics. Available in four flavors at launch – Hibiscus Ginger Lime, Tropical Green Tea, Tangerine White Tea and Yerba Maté Berry – each 12 oz. can has just 10 calories and is boosted with prebiotic agave inulin. All four varieties are currently available for purchase on the Better Booch website for $36 per single flavor 12-pack. For more information, visit betterbooch.com.

Ghia

Ghia has expanded its lineup of non-alcoholic canned sparkling Le Spritz products with the addition of Sumac & Chili. To help determine the desired spice level for the drink, the brand said in a press release that it sent mystery cans with survey QR codes to consumers, family and friends. The consensus was to increase the products’ heat and the final product contains 40% more chili than previous iterations. Ghia Sumac & Chili Le Spritz is available via the brand’s website for $60 per 12-pack of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkghia.com.

Ripple Foods

Plant-based dairy maker Ripple Foods has unveiled its newest product innovation, Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk. The new yellow pea-based beverage is an unsweetened version of the brand’s popular Kids Original Milk and features 8 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original comes in a 48 oz. bottle and is rolling out at Target stores nationwide with a SRP of $5.49-$6.49. For more information, visit ripplefoods.com.

Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda is launching Hatch Chile and Lime as its first “crossover” LTO with its sister brand of cannabis drinks, Mary Jones. Per a press release, the special release soda “combines the bold flavors of smoky hatch chiles with a refreshing zing of lime” – or is that the THC? Available all summer long throughout California dispensaries. For more information, visit gomaryjones.com.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle’s second release in its ongoing collaboration series with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and his mother Samra, “Samra Blend Vol. 1” aims to capture a traditional Ethiopian coffee experience with tasting notes of raspberry, toffee and citrus blossom. An 8 oz. tin goes for $22. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com.

Maxwell House

Has a sleeping giant woken? Kraft Heinz-owned Maxwell House is in the midst of a revamp, starting with its first new product release in nearly a decade: Iced Latte with Foam, which promises a “thick, creamy, and flavorful coffee” with just a glass, cold water and a spoon. Available in three delicious flavors – Vanilla, Hazelnut and Caramel – online and in grocery stores nationwide in 6-packs of 1 oz sachets for $6.99 each. For more information, visit myfoodandfamily.com/brands/maxwell-house.

Liquid Death

“Never heard of Slaughter Berries? There’s a good reason. Slaughter Berries are the world’s most exotic and sought-after fruit. Harvested high in the Golgoroth Mountains by half-man, half-pigs who have been sewn together by orphans and picked on just one day a year, these demented berries are valued at over $9,000/ounce at market.” So yeah, that’s the new Liquid Death iced tea flavor. Exclusively available at select Walmart locations. For more information, visit liquiddeath.com.

100 Coconuts

They aren’t quite up to a century of SKUs just yet, but 100 Coconuts is adding two more flavors to its line of premium canned coconut waters: Pineapple and Mango. Available in 12-packs of 11 oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans for $23.99. For more information, visit 100coconuts.com.

Pressed Juicery

Pressed has always been tied to health & wellness, but this time it’s approaching athletic performance and recovery a bit more head-on with the launch of Hydration+ collection, which includes 2 juices and a high-electrolyte fitness shot. For the former two, there’s amped-up green juice Hydration+ Greens ($6.95) and Hydration+ Dragon Fruit ($6.95), alongside Hydration+ Watermelon Fitness Shot ($3.75) aimed at post-workout occasions. The line is the second “+” line from pressed, following Refresh+ earlier this summer. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Táche

Ask and you shall receive: in response to consumer demand, pistachio milk brand Táche has launched a variety 4-pack of 32 oz multi serve cartons. For $39, you can get Táche’s four blends – Original, Unsweetened Original, Vanilla and Unsweetened Vanilla – delivered to your door. For more information, visit pistachiomilk.com.