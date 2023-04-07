This Week’s New Products: Pressed Teams up with Barry’s, C4 Smart Energy Gets a Revamp

In this week’s new products roundup, Pressed teams up with HIIT workout brand Barry’s to launch post-gym recovery products, LEVIA gears up for 4/20 and C4 Smart Energy gets a transformation both inside and outside of the can.

Poppi

Prebiotic soda maker Poppi has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Grape. The nostalgic new offering provides a fresh twist on a childhood favorite with functional benefits and a hint of lemon “for a non-traditional flavor.” Each 12 oz. can has 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar. Poppi Grape is now available on Amazon for $28.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.

Topo Chico Sabores

Topo Chico has expanded its portfolio with the addition of a new premium sparkling water sub-brand, Topo Chico Sabores. Available in three flavors at launch – Blueberry with Hibiscus Extract, Tangerine with Ginger Extract and Lime with Mint Extract – the sparkling waters feature real fruit juice and contain between 5 to 10 calories per 12 oz. can depending on the variety. Topo Chico Sabores will be available in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and New York beginning April 24 for $1.50 per can or $4.49 per 4-pack. For more information, visit topochico.com.

LEVIA

In celebration of 4/20, cannabis-infused beverage brand LEVIA has unveiled its newest flavor innovation, Pineapple Express. The new release pays homage to one of the world’s most famous strains, Pineapple Express, and marks the brand’s first-ever terpene-infused drink. Like the rest of LEVIA’s products, each 12 oz. can of Pineapple Express contains 5mg of THC, zero calories and zero sugar. LEVIA Pineapple Express will start hitting store shelves across Massachusetts next week with a suggested retail price of $7 per can. For more information, visit levia.buzz.

a2 Milk

Premium milk brand a2 Milk has expanded into grass-fed milk in the U.S. with two new products, Grassfed Whole Milk and Grassfed 2% Reduced Fat Milk. Both new offerings are Certified Regenerative by AGW, Non-GMO Project Verified and Validus Certified for animal welfare. Like all of a2’s portfolio, the new grass-fed milks come from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein, which may be easier to digest for some. For more information, visit a2milk.com.

Pressed x Barry’s

Pressed has teamed up with high-intensity interval workout brand Barry’s to create two new products, Recovery Smoothie and Recovery Shot. The Pressed x Barry’s Recovery Smoothie supports post-workout recovery with a combination of protein, tart cherry and pineapple and is available for $6.95 online per 15.2 oz. bottle. The smoothie will also be available as a limited-edition made-to-order shake at all Barry’s Fuel Bars nationwide through May 11. Meanwhile, the Pressed x Barry’s Recovery Shot features a blend of tart cherry, turmeric, lemon, beet and black pepper designed to support the body’s natural inflammatory response and is available at all Barry’s and Pressed locations for $3.75 per 2 oz. bottle. For more information, visit pressed.com.

C4

Nutrabolt has announced the rebrand of its C4 Smart Energy line, a lineup of energy drinks formulated to “sharpen mental focus and elevate alertness.” Available in six new flavors – Strawberry Guava, Peach Mango, Cherry Berry Lime, Blood Orange Yuzu, Watermelon Burst and Tropical Passionfruit – the updated drink formula features InnovaBean, a plant-based green coffee bean caffeine source, and Cognizin, a patented form of citicoline designed to support focus and attention. Each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine. Additionally, C4 Smart Energy is now available in a powder format in on-the-go stick packs. All C4 Smart Energy products are available at Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Publix, Hy-Vee, 7-Eleven, Speedway, QuikTrip and GNC stores nationwide. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy.

International Delight

International Delight has taken inspiration from a classic sweet treat for its newest flavor innovation, Cinnamon Churro. The new LTO joins the brand’s existing lineup of sweet treat-inspired creamers, which includes Vanilla Cannoli Crème Latte, Hershey’s Chocolate Caramel, Cinnabon and Almond Joy. International Delight Cinnamon Churro comes in a 32 oz. bottle and is starting to hit store shelves this month. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Starbucks

Starbucks Coffee shared the latest additions to its long-running RTD partnership with Pepsi, which includes two non-coffee and non-caffeinated drinks from the cafe menu: Pink and Paradise. Other new drops include mini-sized Frappuccinos, Double Shot Caramel and a pair of Iced Americanos in multi-serve bottles. For more details, read our story from earlier this week.