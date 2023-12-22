This Week’s New Products: Sour Patch Hydration, Plus Seedlip, G Fuel and More

In this week’s new products roundup, KELIA expands its portfolio of THC-infused beverages, Pecana seeks to shake up the alt-milk space and G Fuel celebrates the upcoming launch of Zack Snyder’s new Netflix film, Rebel Moon.

KELIA

Boston-based cannabis drink producer KELIA has introduced its newest signature flavor, Watermelon Coconut. Each 12 oz. can of the beverage, crafted with watermelon juice and coconut water, contains 5mg of THC and also has added electrolytes. Watermelon Coconut joins KELIA’s other signature flavors, Pineapple Jalapeño and Grapefruit Ginger. The beverage is available at select dispensaries across Massachusetts. For more information, visit keliadrink.com.

Seedlip

As the non-alcoholic spirits space continues to boom, Seedlip has released its newest innovation, Notas De Agave. The new non-alcoholic spirit features tasting notes of lime and prickly pear, with a slight heat finish from peppercorns. Seedlip’s Notas De Agave will soon be available on the brand’s website and at select retailers for a SRP of $32.99 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit seedlipdrinks.com/en-us.

Pecana

Pecana, a new line of nut-based milk, is seeking to disrupt the highly saturated plant-based milk category. Available in two flavors at launch– Unsweetened and Vanilla – the dairy alternative is made using an average of 43 premium pecan halves per 32 oz. carton, the brand claims. Pecana is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $7.99 per carton. For more information, visit pecanamilk.com.

G Fuel x Rebel Moon

To celebrate Netflix’s upcoming release of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, G Fuel has launched a new Imperium Tonic collection inspired by the film. The collectible Imperium Tonic Collector’s Box, available on Walmart.com for $34.94, includes a 30-serving tub of Imperial Tonic (Berry Kiwi Watermelon) Energy Formula and a 16 oz. G Fuel x Rebel Moon Shaker Cup. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

GHOST

GHOST will soon expand beyond the energy category with the upcoming launch of its Hydration Drinks. The sugar-free, electrolyte-infused hydration beverages, which will be available in five flavors – Kiwi Strawberry, Orange Squeeze, Lemon Lime, Sour Patch Kids Redberry and Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry – mark the brand’s first product in a 16.9 oz. bottle. GHOST is offering fans a chance to receive a free “preview” of the innovation on January 12 between 12 p.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT through the brand’s mobile app. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.