This Week’s New Products: Spooky Soda, Plus GHOST, Rowdy Mermaid and LaCroix

In this week’s new products roundup, Fanta unveiled a spooky new soda guaranteed to turn your tongue black, Monster Energy teams up with Call of Duty to celebrate the game’s iconic Ghost character and Rowdy Mermaid dives into the functional soda space.

Curaleaf

Cannabis company Curaleaf has released its first THC-beverage product, Squeeze, in Illinois this week. The new “sessionable” drinks are available in four low-calorie and gluten-free flavors: Dash of Cherry, Dash of Orange, Dash of Lime and Dash of Sweet. Although offered in a compact 1.35 oz. bottle, each contains 100mg of THC and is meant to be consumed in doses. Each “squeeze” delivers 2.5mg of THC that will be felt within 15 to 30 minutes. For more information, visit curaleaf.com.

Gopuff x Juvee

Juvee, the energy drink launched by gaming brand 100 Thieves founder Matt “Nadeshot” Haag and Sam Keene, has released a LTO Peachy Mangopuff flavor co-branded with Gopuff. Each 12 oz. can contains zero sugar and boasts 128mg of caffeine along with functional ingredients like L-Theanine, maca root, Vitamin C, B Vitamins and taurine. The limited time flavor will only be available on the Gopuff grocery delivery platform for $3.49 each. For more information, visit drinkjuvee.com.

GHOST Energy⁠

GHOST will unveil its limited edition can of Orange Cream exclusively available at the Life is Beautiful Festival later this month. The festival is held September 22 through 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This weekend, the brand also launches its Rainbow flavor partnership with Maxx Chewney’s candy brand Sour Strips in both its energy drink format and supplement powders. For more information, visit ghostenergy.com.

Fanta

Coca-Cola-owned soft drink brand Fanta has launched a zero-sugar soda that turns consumers’ tongues black. The drink will be accompanied by a What The Fanta “5D drinking experience” campaign that includes activations, an online video game and social media posts. The spooky beverage will be available in 20 oz. bottles and 6-packs of 7.5 oz. mini cans in the U.S. To go along with the multichannel campaign, Fanta has tapped content creator and designer, Nava Rose, to create a special Halloween costume inspired by Fanta’s mystery flavor. For more information, visit fanta.com.

Rowdy Mermaid

Functional beverage brand Rowdy Mermaid has announced the release of its newest innovation, good mood soda. Available in four classic flavors – Cola, Grape, Orange and Lemon Lime – each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of KSM-66 Ashwagandha and has just 5 grams of sugar. According to the brand, KSM-66 is one of the most potent forms of the herb and has been clinically shown to reduce stress. Rowdy Mermaid caffeine-free good mood soda is available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit rowdymermaid.com.

High Rise

High Rise has expanded its lineup of Delta-9 THC seltzers with two new flavors, Blueberry and Mango. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, each 12 oz. can contains 10mg of CBG. The new flavors have started rolling out to select retailers as of today. For more information, visit highrisebev.com.

Monster Energy x COD

Following the announcement of Monster Energy’s sponsorship of Call of Duty League, Activision and Monster have teamed up to launch three limited-edition Call of Duty cans. The cans, available in Monster Energy Original, Monster Zero Ultra and Monster Energy Zero Sugar, feature art showcasing COD’s iconic “Ghost” character. The limited-edition Monster Energy x COD cans are available in 16 and 24 oz. cans at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

LaCroix

Summer isn’t over yet, according to sparkling beverage maker LaCroix. The bubbly water company announced a seasonal mystery flavor this week with the essence of Sunshine in it. No other details were released about what exactly sunshine tastes like other than an equally cryptic tagline: “The Curiosity of Wonder.” The new flavor launch comes just as LaCroix announced a Mojito flavor coming this fall as well. Both flavors will soon be available in 24-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit lacroixwater.com.