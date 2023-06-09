This Week’s New Products: The‘Ultimate’ Coke, Plus Marquis, Pressed, C4, Mary Jones

In this week’s new products roundup, Coca-Cola teams up with Riot Games to launch the ‘Ultimate’ gamer-focused flavor, Liquid I.V. debuts its first sugar-free product and Boxed Water, 100 Coconuts and Karma Hydration launch fruit-forward offerings sure to keep consumers hydrated in the summer heat.

Shimmerwood

Just in time for Summer, Shimmerwood has announced the return of its Chai Cherry seltzer. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, Chai Cherry contains 5 milligrams of Maine-grown, full-spectrum CBD per can. Previously distributed in 11.5 oz. cans, the latest batches of Shimmer Seltzer fill to 12 oz. due in part to the brand’s relationship with Portland-based copacker Geary Brewing. Shimmerwood Chai Cherry is available via the brand’s website for $40 per 8-pack or $59 per 12-pack. For more information, visit shimmerwood.com.

Boxed Water

Boxed Water has juiced up its flavor lineup with the addition of Watermelon. The new seasonal flavor joins the brand’s existing collection of subtly flavored waters including Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit, which are all free of sugar and artificial sweeteners. Boxed Water Watermelon is available throughout the summer via the brand’s website for $29 per 12-pack of 500ml boxes or $55 per 24-pack of 500ml boxes. For more information, visit boxedwaterisbetter.com.

Marquis

Los Angeles-based Marquis has expanded its portfolio of sparkling caffeinated beverages with Lemon Lavender, its first botanical-inspired flavor. Each 12 oz. can contains 100mg of caffeine and is free of sugar, calories and net carbs. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, Lemon Lavender features a blend of caffeine that combines yerba mate with green coffee and green tea. The new botanical-inspired variety is available via the brand’s website for $34.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkmarquis.com.

Mary Jones

Jones Soda Co.’s cannabis-infused beverage brand, Mary Jones, has introduced two new flavors, Cola and MF Grape. The new additions are offered in 10mg and 100mg formats and are formulated with pure cane sugar. The 10mg sodas come in single-serve 12 oz. glass bottles while the 100mg sodas are packaged in 16 oz. resealable multi-serve cans. Cola and MF grape are slated to roll out at California dispensaries starting this month with additional recreational cannabis states to come later this year. For more information, visit gomaryjones.com.

Karma Hydration

Karma Hydration has announced its newest innovation, a direct-to-consumer hydration kit. Each kit includes a BPA-free reusable water bottle and a customizable 4-week supply of Karma PushCaps designed to store the brand’s proprietary blend superfruits, adaptogens, vitamins and antioxidants until ready for consumption. Karma’s direct-to-consumer Hydration Kits are available exclusively on the brand’s website for a SRP of $1.90 per serving for Karma Probiotics and Karma Wellness and $3.90 per serving for Karma CBD. For more information, visit drinkkarma.com.

Pressed

Cold-pressed juice bar chain and functional wellness brand Pressed has announced the launch of three new protein smoothie flavors: Berry, Coffee and Probiotic. All three varieties pack 20 grams of plant-based protein per 15.2 oz. bottle. They join the brand’s existing lineup of protein flavors including Tropical and Chocolate Banana. Pressed’s new Berry, Coffee and Probiotic Protein Smoothies are available via the brand’s website for $6.95 each. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Essentia x House Wine

Ionized alkaline water brand Essentia has teamed up with House Wine for the second consecutive year for a limited edition Water + Rosé Box. The side-by-side combo box contains the equivalent of eight standard 750ml bottles of House Wine Rosé and 32 (8 oz.) glasses of Essentia Water. Starting June 26, the box will be available exclusively on House Wine’s website for $45.99. For more information, visit originalhousewine.com.

Coca-Cola x Riot Games

Coca-Cola has partnered with Riot Games, the publisher and developer of League of Legends, to create its newest Coca-Cola Creations offering, Coca-Cola Ultimate. The new LTO marks the company’s first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola flavor. Described only as a “flavor that will give players an exhilarating taste as they queue up for a game,” the new offering marks the second Creations launch this year following Coca-Cola Move. Coca-Cola Ultimate is available in both regular and zero-sugar versions in the U.S. and Canada. Accompanying the product’s release, the company will release in-game and digital experiences to players across the globe. For more information, visit us.coca-cola.com.

100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, which recently achieved its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification, has released two new flavors of pure coconut water: Pineapple and Mango. Both flavors are crafted with 90% coconut water and 10% all-natural fruit juice. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, the two new flavors feature coconut water sourced from handpicked coconuts in Vietnam. 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and Pure Coconut Water + Mango will soon be available via the brand’s website and on Amazon. For more information, visit 100coconuts.com.

C4 x Wounded Warrior Project

C4 has again teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project to launch its newest product, C4 x WWP Pre-Workout Powder. The new powder features 300mg of caffeine, citrulline, dual creatines and CarnoSyn Beta to increase alertness and combat fatigue. Available in two exclusive WWP flavors – Mango Foxtrot and Freedom Ice – C4 x WWP Pre-Workout Powder is available via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 11.1 oz. tub. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy.

VINA

To celebrate its nationwide launch with Sprouts, prebiotic soda brand VINA has unveiled two new Sprouts-exclusive flavors: Dr. Spice and Peach Pop. The former is a “playful take” on spiced cola while the former is a “fruity but refreshing spin” on the summer stone fruit, according to the brand. As part of VINA’s new caffeinated collection, both flavors feature 40mg of caffeine (sourced from yerba mate extract and green coffee beans) per 12 oz. can. In addition to Dr. Spice and Peach Pop, Sprouts will also carry the brand’s Pomegranate and Cherry Pop flavors. All four flavors have a SRP of $2.49 each with a special introductory promo of two for $4 running through the end of June. For more information, visit drinkvina.com.

good2grow

Kids snack and beverage brand good2grow has announced the launch of BIGGER, a larger, 10 oz. size of its juice compatible with the brand’s iconic, collectible licensed character tops. Available in two flavors at launch – Raspberry Lemonade and Orange Mango – good2grow BIGGER contains 65% more juice than the brand’s classic 6 oz. products. BIGGER is slated to hit the shelves of major retailers including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Publix and Casey’s this summer. For more information, visit good2grow.com.

Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. has unveiled its biggest product innovation to date, Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free. Available in three flavors at launch – Lemon Lime, Green Grape and White Peach – the new, sugar-free offering features a blend of allulose and amino acids. Each packet delivers three times the amount of electrolytes as the leading sports drink, the brand claims. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free will be available as a membership exclusive from June 15 to June 20 before being released to the public on June 21. For more information, visit liquid-iv.com.