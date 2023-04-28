This Week’s New Products: TMNT-Themed Pre-Workout Powder, Classic Cocktail Mixers and Organic Oatmilk

In this week’s new products roundup, GHOST teams up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to create a new “Ooze” flavor, Fever Tree launches a new line of classic cocktail mixers and Joyburst splashes into the hydration scene.

GHOST x TMNT

Turtle Power! GHOST has teamed up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to launch its latest limited-edition flavors, Ooze and Shredder. The Ooze flavor is available in the brand’s Pre-Workout, Pump, Gamer and Gamer Non-Stim products while the Shredder flavor is available in the brand’s Thermogenic product. Paying homage to the turtles’ favorite food, the brand has also released a GHOST x TMNT Pizza Box that contains all four Ooze-flavored products (4 tubs total) for $174.99. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.

Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree is mixing up its portfolio with the addition of a new cocktail mixer line. Available in three varieties at launch – Classic Bloody Mary, Classic Margarita and Light Margarita – the new mixers are crafted with naturally sourced ingredients and come in 750ml bottles. The Light Margarita Mix contains just 50 calories per 4 oz. serving and has 58% less sugar than the Classic Margarita Mix, according to the brand. All three mixers are available nationwide at retailers such as Total Wine, Kroger and Albertsons for a SRP of $7.99. For more information, visit fever-tree.com/en_US.

So Delicious

So Delicious Dairy Free has splashed into the ever-growing oat milk category with the release of its Organic Oatmilk in Original and Extra Creamy flavors. The new offering joins the dairy-free brand’s other beverage offerings including coconutmilk, wondermilk and coconutmilk creamer. So Delicious Organic Oatmilk is now available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $5.99 per 59 oz. carton. For more information, visit sodeliciousdairyfree.com.

Aprch

Portland, Oregon-based CBD beverage maker Aprch announced the release of its newest limited edition flavor, Huckleberry. According to the brand, the new variety was inspired by the mountains of the Pacific Northwest and features tasting notes of freshly picked wild mountain huckleberry and vanilla. Each 12 oz. can contains 25mg of broad spectrum hemp extract as well as Vitamin C and L-theanine. Aprch Huckleberry is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

Beyond Raw

Just in time for summer, GNC has added Iced Tea Lemonade to its Beyond Raw powder lineup. The LTO is available in both Beyond Raw LIT and Beyond Raw LIT AF pre-workout formats designed to help consumers increase endurance and fight fatigue. Iced Tea Lemonade joins the Beyond Raw line’s existing flavors, which include Fruit Punch, Gummy Worm, Icy Fireworks, Strawberry Lemonade and Raw Mango. The new offering is available in-store and online for $44.99 per 14.5 oz. tub. For more information, visit gnc.com.

Joyburst

Energy drink maker Joyburst has entered the hydration scene with the debut of Joyburst Renew Hydration. Available in three flavors at launch – Peach, Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade – the new zero-sugar beverage is infused with Lion’s Mane and also contains magnesium, phosphorous, potassium and calcium. Joyburst Renew Hydration is available via Amazon and at Costco stores across North America and Mexico. For more information, visit joyburst.com.

TB12

TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has unveiled its newest innovation: Electrolytes + Perform and Recover. The Perform blend features functional ingredients such as L-Citrulline and mango leaf extract and is designed to maintain hydration through any workout. The Recover variety contains BCAAs, L-Glutamine, tart cherry, low-glycemic carbohydrates and trans-resveratol to combat soreness and expedite muscle restoration, the brand claims. Both on-the-go hydration aids are available on the TB12 website for $32 per 15-serving bag. For more information, visit tb12sports.com.

Bucked Up

Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up has expanded its energy drink portfolio with the addition of its new LFG Burn line. Available in three flavors – Watermelon, Apple Orchard and Cherry Blast – the new line features ingredients such as L-baiba and grains of paradise to boost endurance and stamina and, according to the brand, help burn fat. Each 12 oz. can packs 160mg of caffeine. The Bucked Up LFG Burn line is available via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit buckedup.com.