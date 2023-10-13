This Week’s New Products: Tomato Lion’s Mane Juice, G FUEL, PLAYR1, Grim Reaper Coffee Co.

In this week’s new products roundup, Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD releases its first beverage offering, G Fuel collaborates with video game development studio CD PROJEKT RED and Natalie’s Orchid expands its line of holistic juices.

G FUEL x CD PROJEKT RED

G FUEL has teamed up with CD PROJEKT RED, a video game development studio, to craft its newest energy drink flavor, Naranjita Pineapple Banana. The new offering celebrates the expansion of the Cyber Punk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, by paying homage to the consumable Naranjita found in the game. The G FUEL x Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Box ($59.99) features a 40-serving tub of Naranjita energy drink powder and a limited edition shaker bottle. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice

Natalie’s has grown its line of holistic juices with the addition of Tomato Lion’s Mane. The brand’s newest tomato blend is made with fresh-pressed American green tomatoes, tomatillos, lime, Lion’s Mane mushrooms and Himalayan salt. Each 10 oz. bottle contains just 50 calories. Natalie’s Orchid Island Tomato Lion’s Mane is available online via the brand’s website and at Kroger stores nationwide. For more information, visit orchidislandjuice.com.

PLAYR1

PLAYR1 has launched a new variety 12-pack pack of its non-carbonated, caffeine-free functional beverages featuring three cans each of Sour Blue Raz, Puckr Up Playr, Tropical Fusion and Ultra Berry. Each 12 oz. can features functional ingredients such as L-theanine and magnesium as well as Vitamins B6 and B12. The PLAYR1 Variety Pack is available online via the brand’s website for $35.40. For more information, visit playr1.com.

Victor Allen’s

Seeking to further penetrate the club channel, Trilliant (the parent company of Victor Allen’s) has debuted its Twix Iced Coffees in 12-packs of 8 oz. cans in Sam’s Club stores nationwide. The new format comes after the company in March launched its Twix and Snickers-flavored ready-to-drink iced coffees at H-E-B in 13.7 oz. bottles. For more information, visit trilliantfood.com.

Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD

Uncle Bud’s is seeking to make a splash in the hemp-infused beverage space with the release of its Hemp & Marine Collagen Beverages. Available in three flavors – Tropical, Peach Tea and Lemon Lime – the non-carbonated drinks feature hemp seed oil, sustainably sourced marine collagen type 1 and type 3 and magnesium to support healthy hair, skin and nails. Uncle Bud’s Hemp & Marine Collagen Beverages are available exclusively on Amazon for $19.95 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit unclebudshemp.com.

Grim Reaper Coffee Co.

Salem, Massachusetts-based Grim Reaper Coffee Co. is poised to make its entry into the coffee market with the debut of its canned cold brew. Each 12 oz. can of unsweetened cold brew coffee packs 200mg of caffeine. The Grim Reaper Coffee Co. Unsweetened Cold Brew is slated to launch at the end of October.