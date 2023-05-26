This Week’s New Products: Tropical Kombucha, Plus PRIDE Month Labels

In this week’s new products gallery, Ruby teams up with music and hospitality space Public Records to craft a non-alcoholic Lambrusco, Jones Soda kicks off PRIDE month early with labels created by LGBTQ artists and Health-Ade and Baba’s Turbo Squirrel roll out new tropical kombucha flavors.

Health-Ade

Just in time for summer, Health-Ade has announced the return of its seasonal Guava Dragon Fruit flavor. The tropical-forward kombucha is the second in the brand’s rotating seasonal lineup, which also includes Pineapple Creamsicle and Holiday Cheers. Health-Ade Guava Dragon Fruit is available at select retailers including Albertsons, Target and Whole Foods Market as well as online via the brand’s website for $49.95 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles. For more information, visit health-ade.com.

PATH

Refillable and 100% recyclable bottled water brand PATH has launched summer seasonal bottles with CVS Pharmacy. Each 25 oz. aluminum bottled features an illustrated beach scene complete with palm trees, seashells and seagulls. The PATH summer seasonal bottle is available in-store and online for $3.19. For more information, visit drinkpathwater.com.

Jones Soda

Jones Soda has kicked off PRIDE Month early with the release of its collection of themed labels created by LGBTQ artists who are sharing their art and PRIDE journey in augmented reality via Jones bottles. The 2023 label artists include photographer Matt Gold, musician Left at London a.k.a Nat Puff, content creator Maddy Hollander, painter Noah Bergan, drag entertainer Stacy Starstruck, digital graphic illustrator Wollybearz, costumer designer Sugar Darling and painter Christopher La Fleur. The limited edition 2023 PRIDE Reel Labels will soon be available at Target and Cost Plus World Market stores across the country. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Baba’s Turbo Squirrel

Pennsylvania-based farm-to-bottle kombucha brand Baba’s Brew has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Baba’s Turbo Squirrel. Available in three flavors – Reishi Lemon, Passion Fruit Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps Ginger – the energy-boosted, non-carbonated kombucha packs 100 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. Baba’s Turbo Squirrel will be available for a SRP of $5 to $5.50 at Mid-Atlantic region Whole Foods Market stores, Riverwards, MOM’s Organic Market, DiBruno’s and Weaver’s Way Co-op. For more information, visit babasbrew.com.

Electrolit

Hydration beverage brand Electrolit has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Mango. Each 21 oz. single-serve bottle has 326mg of electrolytes including magnesium, sodium, potassium, and glucose to boost the body’s recovery from dehydration. The newest flavor, the 15th in the brand’s lineup, is available at 1,200 7-Eleven, Stripes and RaceTrac stores nationwide. For more information, visit electrolit.com.

POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE, an active lifestyle product brand, has unveiled its newest product, Strawberry Beet Pre-Workout. The powder is crafted with caffeine derived from green tea extract, Camu Camu, Vitamin C, quinoa sprouts and a blend of mushrooms. Each powder stick packs 100mg of caffeine. POSSIBLE Strawberry Beet Pre-Workout is available via the brand’s website for $45 per 20-stick bag. For more information, visit mypossible.com.

Ruby x Public Records

Hibiscus beverage brand Ruby has teamed up with Public Records, a music and hospitality space in Gowanus, Brooklyn, to create a non-alcoholic play on sparkling Lambrusco. Dubbed the Grapes of Knowledge, the carbonated new offering features organic concord grape juice and hibiscus. The new beverage is available for nationwide shipping via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. The drink will also be sold on-site at Public Records beginning May 28. For more information, visit ruby.fun.

Monster Energy

Energy drink giant Monster has expanded its Ultra lineup with the addition of Strawberry Dreams. Described by the brand as a “euphoria of dreams,” the new variety has a combination of sweet and tart flavors. Each 16 oz. can packs 150mg of caffeine and has zero sugar. Monster Energy Ultra Strawberry Dreams is available on Amazon for $26.56 per 15-pack. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us/.

TWRL Milk Tea

TWRL has announced the launch of three new flavors, Brown Sugar Boba, Jelly Boba and a limited edition Ube Milk Tea. The Brown Sugar Boba is infused with brown sugar and is ready to eat after 30-45 seconds in the microwave. It is available online for $25.99 per 12-pack. The Jelly Boba, a chewy crystal boba featuring a subtle lychee flavor, is available for $19.99 per 9-pack. Both boba offerings are designed to be mixed with TWRL’s milk teas. Lastly, the limited edition Ube Milk Tea, launched in celebration of AAPI month, features a limited edition can design in collaboration with Chinese American book author and illustrator Ruth Chan. TWRL Ube Milk Tea is available for $44.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit twrlmilktea.com.