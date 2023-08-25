This Week’s New Products: ‘Witcher’ Potion, waterdrop, La Colombe, Electrolit

In this week’s new products roundup, G Fuel recruits The Witcher to create a fruity new caffeine-packed potion, Onyx Coffee seeks to take the guesswork out of brewing an “exceptional” cup of coffee and waterdrop enters the iced tea space.

waterdrop

Continuing its ongoing expansion into new categories (and pivoting slightly from its previously released hot tea cubes), waterdrop has announced its new collection of iced tea microdrinks. Available in three flavors – Lemon, Peach and Blueberry – the cubes feature green tea, lemon, Vitamin C and Niacin. Waterdrop Iced Tea is available via the brand’s website for $13 per single-flavor, 12-cube box. For more information, visit waterdrop.com.

La Colombe

Philadelphia-based coffee roaster La Colombe has unveiled its newest canned innovation, Sweet Chai Latte. The new offering is crafted with chai and lactose-free milk and contains just 15mg of natural caffeine per 9 oz. can. La Colombe Sweet Chai Latte is available on the brand’s website for $12 per 4-pack. Additionally, the coffee roaster is gearing up for fall with the release of two pumpkin-inspired canned coffee products: Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Both offerings are available via the brand’s website for $34 per 12-pack and at retailers nationwide including Costco, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Target, Giant and Sprouts for a SRP of $3.99 per can. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.

Onyx Coffee

Onyx Coffee has made its first foray into the concentrate space with the launch of Extractions. Available in two varieties – Monarch (tasting notes of chocolate and molasses) and Southern Weather (tasting notes of milk chocolate and plum) – the products are designed to “take the guesswork out of brewing an exceptional cup of coffee,” according to the brand’s website. Each extraction is available for $25 per 12.6 oz. bottle. Additionally, consumers can purchase the Extractions Set featuring both flavors for $45. For more information, visit onyxcoffeelab.com.

Electrolit

Electrolit has expanded its lineup of hydration beverages with the addition of its new Pineapple flavor. The LTO will be available at 1,900 Circle K stores in California, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Nevada for the next 12 months. For more information, visit electrolit.com.

Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger’s recently launched Hibiscus Turmeric Lemonade marks the brand’s first new flavor in the past few years. Each 12 oz. bottle contains just 25 calories and features hibiscus, organic curcumin (the main medicinal part of turmeric), ginger, lemon, lime and organic light blue agave. The new offering is available on Amazon for $34.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit goldentigerlife.com.

G Fuel x The Witcher

G Fuel’s collabs keep on coming! Most recently, the gamer-focused energy drink brand teamed up with CD PROJEKT RED’s dark fantasy RPG video game series The Witcher. Together, they created a new Tawny Owl Potion flavor that features tasting notes of black currant. G Fuel x The Witcher comes in a 40-serving tub loaded containing antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving boasts 140mg of caffeine and has just 15 calories. The Witcher Tawny Owl Potion is available for pre-order via G Fuel’s website for $35.99 per tub. For more information, visit gfuel.com.