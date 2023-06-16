This Week’s New Products: Zero Sugar Drinkable Chobani, Plus Aprch, Jeng, TapouT and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Aprch Beverage Co. announces the second edition of its collaborative Partner Project, kumquat Energy dives into the energy drink scene and Three Trees unveils what it claims to be the first barista milk free of vegetable oils, gums, or stabilizers.

kumquat Energy

Kumquat Energy dove into the energy drink scene, making its debut at goldRush Rally Full Throttle GRXV 2023. The new beverage is brewed with kumquat and infused with yerba mate. Each can packs 150mg of caffeine and has 25 calories. For every case sold, Kumquat Energy has partnered with the GivePower Foundation to provide clean drinking water to a child for an entire year. The energy drink will soon be available for purchase via Amazon. For more information, visit kumquatenergy.com.

Jeng

Jeng has expanded its non-alcoholic beverage portfolio with a new line of ready-to-drink THC cocktails inspired by summers in Montauk, New York. Available in four varieties – Paloma, Moscow Mule, Spicy Blood Orange Margarita and Rhubarb Cucumber Spritz – each 12 oz. can features 3mg of THC and 6mg of CBD. Jeng THC Sparkling Cocktails are available via the brand’s website for $20 per single-flavor 4-pack. For more information, visit sipjeng.com.

TapouT

Performance beverage brand TapouT has introduced its newest innovation, TapouT Cognitive Energy. Available in three flavors at launch – Cherry Lemonade, Orange and Peach Mango – the sparkling beverage was created to provide a sustained energy boost while supporting cognitive function. TapouT Cognitive Energy is slated to launch on the brand’s website in time for July 4. For more information, visit tapoutdrinks.com.

Aprch

Aprch Beverage Co. has announced the second edition of its collaborative Partner Project, Aprch + BuzzCutt. BuzzCutt is a national app that helps consumers locate and access non-alcoholic cocktails, CBD-infused drinks and other alcohol-free beverages. The new limited edition Aprch Mint Cucumber + CBD Sparkling Water #BuzzCut cans will be exclusively available at BuzzCutt events throughout the summer. The BuzzCutt Non-Alcoholic launch party will take place on June 17 in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

HOP WTR

Just in time for July 4 festivities, non-alcoholic, sparkling water brand HOP WTR has dropped its HOP SPCR invention. The spacer allows consumers to stack a HOP WTR can on top of their favorite beer to “keep the party going all day long.” HOP WTR claims its sparkling beverage is the perfect reset between beers hydrating drinkers with adaptogens and nootropics. Consumers can head to HOP WTR’s website to enter for the chance to win a 4-pack of the limited edition spacers. For more information, visit hopwtr.com/pages/hop-spc.

Chobani

Chobani has expanded its Zero Sugar lineup with the launch of a new drinkable format designed for on-the-go consumers. Available in four flavors at launch – Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies – the yogurt beverage is sweetened using natural sugar substitutes and will retail for $1.99 per 7 oz. bottle. For more information, visit chobani.com.

Remedy Drinks

Remedy Drinks has expanded its portfolio of better-for-you beverages with the introduction of its USDA-Certified Organic Energy line. Available in two flavors – Berry Blast and Tropical Twist – each 11.2 oz. can of the sparkling beverage delivers 110mg of natural caffeine. Additionally, both flavors are packed with gut-friendly ingredients like live cultures from kombucha. The Remedy Drinks USDA-Certified Organic Energy line is available via the brand’s website and on Amazon. For more information, visit remedybrands.com.

Carnation

If you’ve found yourself longing for Girl Scout cookies in the offseason, Carnation has you covered. The brand has dropped its Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drink in two beloved cookie flavors – Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel. The products are now available via the brand’s website for $9.95 per 6-pack of 8 oz. bottles and $34.95 per 24-pack of 8 oz. bottles. For more information, visit carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

Three Trees

Organic plant-based milk company Three Trees has unveiled its newest innovation, Barista Milk. The new product claims to be the first clean-ingredient barista milk free of vegetable oils, gums, or stabilizers crafted with filtered water, organic almonds, organic oats, organic chicory root fiber, baking soda and French gray salt. Three Trees Barista Milk will be available beginning next month at Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers with a SRP of $7.99 per 28 oz. bottle. For more information, visit threetrees.com.