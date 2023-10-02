Three Spirit Launches New Design

LONDON, U.K.— Functional non-alcoholic drinks brand Three Spirit launches new packaging across their award-winning line of spirit alternatives — the invigorating Livener, the mood-making Social, and the mellowing Nightcap. The certified B Corp’s major redesign goals were to further reduce the brand’s carbon footprint while creating a sleeker, more striking visual impact.

The goal to further reduce the brand’s carbon footprint is met by two major changes: A new, lighter bottle made using 52% recycled glass contributes to 14% energy savings in production; and now, design elements will be added at the same location the bottles are produced, which accomplishes a 77% reduction in road miles and a 12500 kg CO2 reduction each year.

To achieve the sleeker, more striking visual impact, the brand worked with the world’s largest independent design studio, Pentagram. Three Spirit Co-founder and Head of Product Dash Lilley explains, “We wanted to retain the original allure and mystique that first made Three Spirit ‘Instagram famous’, while helping it shine on retail shelves. Three Spirit started as a direct-to-consumer brand, and we’ve since found additional success in world-class bars and retailers. With those accounts’ unique needs in mind, it was important to us to hone in on a design that is both eye-catching and memorable behind the bar or on a grocery shelf.”

In the U.K., specialty department store John Lewis is the first to stock newly designed Three Spirit products across nineteen locations and online. In the U.S., California-based premium grocery chain Erewhon Market will be one of the first retailers to stock the new designs across their ten locations. Inside the new packaging, of course, Three Spirit’s award-winning liquids will remain the same beloved products designed by bartenders and plant scientists on a mission to celebrate what goes into a non-alcoholic drink rather than what’s left out or removed.

About Three Spirit

Founded in London in 2018 and launched in the U.S. in 2021, B Corp-certified Three Spirit is a plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO alternative to alcohol that celebrates what goes into a drink, rather than what’s left out or removed. This alchemy is at the heart of everything Three Spirit offers, from the high-grade, ethically sourced ingredients to the blending of expertise of the scientists and bartenders who make the products. Three Spirit maximizes the functional potency of its drinks by extracting desirable active compounds from plants like adaptogens and nootropics. Featuring their original trio of spirit alternatives — Livener, Social, and Nightcap — and a newer Blurred Vines duo of wine alternatives — Spark and Sharp — Three Spirit’s award-winning products are built for every occasion. After all, alcohol-free shouldn’t mean pleasure-free.

For More Information:

https://us.threespiritdrinks.com/