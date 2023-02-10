Tilden Launches Ready-To-Serve Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

BOSTON, Mass. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Tilden, the non-alcoholic beverage brand creating spirited connections, launched its first two ready-to-serve cocktails. Harvard Business School founders, Vanessa Royle and Mariah Hilton Wood, spent two years bringing the elements of a social beverage to the ideal non-alcoholic cocktail. Their goal: create alcohol-free adult drinks that help consumers to have meaningful social experiences. Tilden believes that being present is table stakes for creating and experiencing magical moments, especially moments of social connection.

After selling out its pre-order in January, Tilden’s first cocktails, the Lacewing and Tandem, are now available for order via the company’s website.

“Two years ago, we teamed up to develop better NA options for ourselves, and the growing wave of consumers looking beyond alcohol,” said Vanessa Royle, co-founder and CEO of Tilden. “This first launch is the culmination of all that work, and it’s been amazing to see how people are responding to our cocktails.”

The Lacewing is Tilden’s fresh and herbaceous expression, featuring cucumber, basil, lychee, and a szechuan pepper finish. The Tandem is smoky and oaky, featuring American oak, lapsang, and tart cherry, with a ginger and cayenne finish.

“Tilden tastes and drinks as a well-crafted cocktail should,” said Mariah Hilton Wood, co-founder and COO of Tilden. “What does that mean? For starters, a deliciously sophisticated flavor journey with a beginning, middle, and finish. It also means a full mouthfeel—no watered down mocktail experience—and a true cocktail finish to slow you down. They’re really unlike anything you’ve sipped before.”

Both ready-to-serve cocktails are made of natural, plant-based ingredients. They intentionally contain no mind-altering adaptogens or preservatives, and no added sugar. Poured from 750mL glass bottles, Tilden’s cocktails are social beverages intended to be served over ice and garnished before sipping and savoring amongst friends.

Tilden’s cocktails are available on the company’s website, shipping to 48 contiguous states. Tilden is also available in select restaurants and retailers in Santa Barbara, CA and Boston, MA where the company’s dual headquarters are located.

About Tilden

Tilden makes sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails for the growing wave of consumers looking beyond alcohol. Founded at Harvard Business School by two women in search of more elegant options, Tilden is the answer for anyone that has ever been served a sugary, childish, or one-note mocktail and wondered, “is this all there is?” Tilden’s complex, ready-to-serve cocktails are crafted to elevate the bar cart, beverage menu, and social soiree. Tilden has headquarters in Boston, MA and Santa Barbara, CA.

