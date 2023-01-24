Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces Newest 100ml Classic Canned Cocktail: The Jungle Bird

ATLANTA, Ga.— Tip Top Proper Cocktails is pleased to announce the debut of an all-new, ready-to-enjoy 100ml canned cocktail: the Jungle Bird, available online for limited time via Tip Top’s website. Utilizing four simple ingredients – rum, lime, pineapple, and red bitters – with notes of tropical fruit, burnt sugar, and refreshing acidity, the Jungle Bird has a finish as long as the sunset. With its distinctive, vibrant red color and eye-catching, ornate garnishes (often utilizing pineapple), the Jungle Bird became a tiki bar standard in the 1970s and is seen as a modern classic today. Perhaps less well-known than other tiki drinks, the Jungle Bird has long been a bartender favorite and is poised to become the new “it” cocktail for consumers in 2023.

Tip Top’s Co-founder and CEO, Yoni Reisman, says, “I absolutely love a Jungle Bird and wanted to put one in a can to speak directly to the cocktail community. We’ve mostly done obvious classics so far, but this one shows that Tip Top is willing to go a little more obscure, not just the low-hanging fruit. We like to keep people excited and guessing.”

Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated mixologist Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’s Kimball House). Small but potent, Tip Top has received national acclaim for its always balanced, never too sweet collection of low-ball classic cocktails: the Stirred Line (Manhattan, Negroni, Old Fashioned and the Shaken Line (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Margarita, Espresso Martini and now, the Jungle Bird).

“The Jungle Bird is one of those drinks that most bartenders love because it rides the line between drinks in the tropical style and classic bitter aperitif. Those who know it, typically know it well,” says Tip Top’s Recipe Developer, Miles Macquarrie.

INTRODUCING: THE JUNGLE BIRD

An exotic throwback that will make any evening more playful, this if-you-know-you-know treasure came to notoriety in the early ‘70s as a Kuala Lumpur hotel’s swanky welcome cocktail. Lighthearted rum punch vibes are balanced by red bitters, a glamorous combo that’s ready to party. The Tip Top Jungle Bird is an under-the-radar bartender favorite, and now it’s yours to enjoy wherever and whenever.

JUNGLE BIRD: Rum – Lime – Pineapple – Red Bitter | 25% ABV (50 Proof)

Tasting Notes: tropical fruit, burnt sugar, refreshing acidity, long finish

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals in NYC and around the country, the two discovered something was missing from the market: high-quality, classic cocktails that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home. Enlisting the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team has created eight 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes: Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned (Stirred) and Margarita, Daiquiri, Bee’s Knees, Espresso Martini, and Jungle Bird (Shaken).

Tip Top Proper Cocktails are available in retail and package stores, restaurants, and bars in Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Delta flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini aboard Delta flights. The products are also available as 8-packs for shipping to 41 states nationwide via online purchases.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/