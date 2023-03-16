Top Note Tonic Now Available In Ohio With New Distribution Partner

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Top Note Tonic announces a partnership with Cavalier Distributing to bring its lineup of craft mixers to retail shelves across Ohio. Top Note’s complex and layered beverage mixers, including Classic Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit Soda, and Bitter Lemon Tonic Water, are among the award-winning products available now in Ohio. Top Note Tonic’s products are considered the most inventive American-made non-alcoholic mixers and sodas on the market because the founder’s creative spin is in every bottle.

Founded in 2017 by co-founder Mary Pellettieri, who wrote the book on quality management for the Brewers Association for craft breweries and has been an expert on beverage quality for decades, the Top Note lineup features delicious botanical essences, real juices, unique acids, and minerals. Using only real cane sugar, Top Note’s mixers are sweetened just enough.

“I’ve been involved in beer and brewing for most of my career, so partnering with a beer distributor that knows the importance of quality and taste is a great fit for Top Note. Beer distributors are looking more and more for NA products to create a balanced portfolio, because consumers are demanding it,” says Pellettieri. “We are so excited to work with Cavalier to bring Top Note to Ohio.”

Top Note has become a favorite of several Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning restaurants as well as home bartenders. The Cavalier team was particularly excited about Top Note’s Bitter Lemon.

“Craft beer aficionados love bitter flavors, our products connect well with that consumer looking for something non alcoholic to drink, as well as bartenders seeking unique take on traditional mixers,” says Pellettieri. The Top Note lineup has been recognized not only by Pellettieri’s peer brewing community, but also by international judges in spirits competitions for its taste and quality. The brand’s Sparkling Grapefruit Soda was most recently awarded a gold medal at the 2023 Beverage Testing Institute’s World Spirits Championships in February 2023.

Top Note Tonic is now available to ship online nationwide and can be found on shelves in 12 states.

About Top Note Tonic

Top Note Tonic has invented the most complex and layered beverage mixers on the market. Co-founded by Mary Pellettieri, who has more than 20 years of experience working in craft beer quality, Top Note’s lineup of award-winning mixers not surprisingly feature unique botanicals, unexpected ingredients, and beautiful flavors that complement the best spirits in the market. Top Note allows consumers to create with confidence and discover complex, but not complicated, cocktails and alcohol-free mixed drinks.

The entire Top Note product lineup, including, Club Soda No 1, Ginger Beer, Classic Tonic Water, Grapefruit soda, Bitter Lemon Tonic and the award-winning Indian Tonic Water, are available online at topnotetonic.com.

About Cavalier Distributing

Cavalier Distributing was founded in Ohio in 1992 by George Fisher. A leader in independent craft beverage distribution, Cavalier strives to provide excellent customer service, product education, and portfolio curation. Cavalier Distributing has been and will remain dedicated to promoting and elevating the craft beverage market in each of the states it services.

