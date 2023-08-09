Tower Beverage USA to Donate 15% of Sales to Three Major Foundations

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Tower Beverage USA located at 1 World Trade Center on the 85th FL In New York City announced that it would contribute 15% of its gross revenue from the sales of its craft soda and sparkling waters in 12oz slim cans, beginning on Sept 11th, 2023.

“I felt the events of 9/11 personally,” said Bill Richards, Founder and Owner of Tower Beverage USA. “Fourteen firefighters were lost that day from our church in Warwick, NY. Many neighbors and friends also lost loved ones on 9/11. I have always wanted to give back in big way. Tower Beverage USA’s financial support and unwavering commitment to these three non-profit organizations is making a difference in the lives of our nation’s first responders, their families and individuals with mental illnesses.”

Since 9/11, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

The FDNY Foundation provides funds for equipment, training and education for FDNY Firefighters, EMT’s And Paramedics to help them save lives and funds fire and life safety outreach and education programs in communities throughout New York City

As Founder, President and CEO, Kevin Lynch created The Quell Foundation with a mission to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people with a mental health illness.

Tower Beverage USA is establishing the Tower Beverage USA Foundation, which will fund these and other donations that meet the new Foundation’s criteria.

TB will launch in up to six Eastern states, as well as in Los Angeles, by Sept 11th, 2023

Tower Beverage packaging, cans, and its distributors fleet of trucks and vans will all carry the logos of the Foundations and its beverage logos.

“The Freedom Tower, which is depicted in our logo, reminds us of what happened on 9/11, but also looks toward the future we cherish as a nation,” said Richards. “Our goal is to provide whatever assistance we can to the families of our fallen heroes.”

Richards has built a successful career in the beverage industry, having managed one of the most successful Coca-Cola distributorships, building a successful vending and food distribution business.

For More Information:

https://distributorship.com