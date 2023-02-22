Treehouse Relaunches with Line of Canned Pecanmilks

Treehouse Milk, one of the early all-natural plant-based milk companies, relaunches with a line of canned pecanmilks under the brand Treehouse Naturals.

The company, founded by Kate Carter and Bess Weyandt, sold a variety of handmade nutmilks through home delivery, at farmers markets, and in coffee shops and restaurants around Atlanta until 2020. They launched their business in 2015, packaging their products in nostalgic, reused glass jars.

This relaunch, which was waylaid by the pandemic, marks a new direction in conscious, responsible plant-based consumption, with the next generation of plant-based milks – pecanmilk.

Their ready-to-drink pecanmilk maintains the integrity of their original, simple, handmade recipes – with few additives, and sweetened with low-glycemic and natural sweeteners like honey and agave.

“While we loved our glass jars, as we looked at new ways to package, distribute our product, and meet the demand, we found our answer in aluminum cans. As a business, it’s critical that we meet this moment of climate uncertainty with the most sustainable option out there. Plus, we’re bringing a whole new level of fun to plant-based milk consumption,” said Weyandt.

“In collaborating with baristas, we’ve found that our product does particularly well with coffee, in addition to being smooth and flavorful on its own,” she added.

Pecans, the Supernut, are high in heart-healthy fats, and contain more antioxidants than any other nut. Grown naturally throughout the Southern U.S., they are the only treenut native to North America, making them one of the most environmentally sustainable nuts, and thus, among the best ingredients for the plant-based milk.

The products are available to order on their website, treehousenaturals.com, and will begin distribution in retail stores in the coming days.

For More Information:

https://www.treehousenaturals.com