Uncle Matt’s Organic Launches Superfruit Punch

CLERMONT, Fla.— Uncle Matt’s Organic, the nation’s #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is bringing a new functional juice-based beverage to its portfolio. Introducing Uncle Matt’s Organic Superfruit Punch! With its impressive blend of real superfruits, including dark sweet cherries, blueberries, and black elderberry, this delicious beverage will captivate the taste buds of the entire family. The antioxidant boosted beverage is just 45 calories per serving and has no cane sugar, preservatives, or added flavors. Uncle Matt’s Organic Superfruit Punch is available now in a 52 oz. bottle at select retailers nationwide including Sprouts (late June) and Whole Foods (August) as well as online at Shop.UncleMatts.com.

“We are thrilled with our newest better-for-you boosted beverage, Uncle Matt’s Organic® Superfruit Punch,” said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt’s Organic®. “With 100% Vitamin C from the acerola cherry plus polyphenols and flavonoids from the cherries, blueberries and elderberries, this antioxidant-rich beverage is a great way to increase your intake of essential nutrients and quench your thirst at the same time. I think we made a delicious no sugar added punch that is both mom and kid-approved!”

Superfruit Punch Fast Facts:

45 Calories per 8 oz. serving

100% DV Vitamin C per serving from the Acerola Cherry

Antioxidants, polyphenols and flavonoids from dark sweet cherries, blueberries, black elderberry, and acerola cherry

USDA Certified Organic

No Toxic Pesticides, GMOs or Artificial Junk

Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project

Vegan, Kosher

Uncle Matt’s Organic Superfruit Punch is now available in a 52 oz. bottle for an SRP of $6.99.

With the addition of Uncle Matt’s Organic Superfruit Punch!, there is a functional Uncle Matt’s Organic offering for everyone in the family, including: Ultimate Immune Organic Orange Juice, Ultimate Defense Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics, Ultimate Wellness Juice Shots, Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Boxes, No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Boxes, Orange Light Juice Beverage and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D in addition to its core Organic Orange Juice, Organic Grapefruit Juice and line of No Sugar Added Lemonades.

Uncle Matt’s Organic produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation’s oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt’s Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices. All of Uncle Matt’s Organic products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com.

About Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Matt’s Organic is America’s leading better-for-you organic juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt’s Organic products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt’s Organic products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt’s Organic is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices.

For More Information:

https://shop.unclematts.com/