VITALITEA HAWAI’I Rolls Out Statewide Distribution at ABC Stores

VitaliTea is expanding their footprint, offering craft Kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew Coffee at approximately 70 ABC Stores across the state of Hawai’i.

The Maui-based brewers of Kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew Coffee utilize fresh, cold-pressed and Hawai’i grown tropical fruits, roots, and herbs to flavor their kombucha which they package in cans sourced from Ball Corporation on Oahu.

Made with 100% Hawaii grown pineapple, ginger and turmeric, the company’s flagship kombucha flavor ‘Restore’ received the prestigious Good Food Foundation’s “2021 Good Food Award”, recognizing the product for outstanding social and environmental responsibility, craftsmanship and flavor. The company’s popular Nitro Cold-Brew Coffee is brewed “Kyoto” style using state of the art equipment and a locally roasted blend of Maui Red Catuai and Colombian coffees.

With the support of Hawai’i Foodservice Alliance (HFA), who manage the company’s cold-chain distribution on Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island, VitaliTea is looking forward to sharing their local flavors with ABC Stores customers across the state.

“The support and Aloha spirit the ABC Stores ohana has extended to small, local businesses like ours has been tremendous. We look forward to showcasing the talents of our team to ABC Stores customers across the islands”, said William Davis, Founder of VitaliTea.

As 2022 HVCA Entrepreneur Of The Year in the consumer packaged goods category and Mana Up Cohort 5 graduate, founder Will Davis continues to improve production standards and equipment, and put “pride over profit” by supporting local farmers, retailers and partners.

By branching out to ABC Stores, VitaliTea is now available at over 350 retailers statewide as well as at select retailers in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona.

About VitaliTea

Crafted on Maui by brewers in search of balance, VITALITEA’s mission is to create beverages that align with a healthy and active lifestyle. The team behind VITALITEA comes from the craft beer industry and released their first canned products in 2018. Upholding their strong commitments to both the community and environmental conservation, VITALITEA transformed a shuttered algae farm into a solar-powered production brewery. The company’s beverages are packaged onsite in infinitely recyclable cans produced by Ball Metal Beverage Corp. in Kapolei, HI.

Since launching their first commercial cans, the company scaled production to match distribution demand while increasing both quality and dedication to support their island community. Today, VITALITEA HAWAI’I remains 100% independently owned, with products proudly made on Maui using locally sourced ingredients from Hawaii farmers. As a local industry leader, the company continuously works towards representing Hawaii as a globally recognizable brand.

For More Information:

https://www.vitaliteahawaii.com/blogs/news-1/now-selling-at-approximately-70-abc-stores-statewide