vitaminwater Introduces Two New Flavors and Innovative Reformulation of Zero Sugar Lineup

vitaminwater announced the addition of two new flavors – ‘with love’ and ‘forever you’ – to its zero sugar lineup, plus an innovative reformulation for all six zero sugar flavors. The new zero sugar reformulation offers our latest sweetener formula that includes monk fruit and stevia in addition to added vitamins and nutrients. The products are now available nationwide at mass retailers, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The new flavors serve as an extension of vitaminwater’s promise to ‘nourish every you.’ Inspired by the notion that multiple sides of “you” have needs, vitaminwater encourages individuals to nourish each and every one. Whether your body, your emotions, or your complexities, vitaminwater has something in its suite of products to celebrate your multifaceted self.

Joining vitaminwater’s zero-sugar rainbow of flavors, ‘with love’ and ‘forever you’ provide new nutrition that can add positivity for each of your “yous”:

‘with love’ is delightfully infused with raspberry and dark chocolate for a unique taste. The nutrient-enhanced water beverage features a liquid boost of magnesium (85mg) to help support heart health and 100% antioxidant vitamin C alongside vitamin A (25%) and vitamin E (30%).

‘forever you’ contains tropical coconut lime flavors with white curcumin (18mg) alongside 100% antioxidant vitamin C, vitamin A (25%) and vitamin E (30%). Both drinks are a great source of vitamin b3, vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12.

“By leveraging extensive consumer and beverage technology data, we were able to reinvent the zero-sugar lineup with an innovative new formula and add two delicious new flavors to the line-up so people can nourish even more sides of themselves,” said Tiphanie Maronta, Group Director, Innovation & vitaminwater.

The new innovations come on the heels of an ambitious marketing campaign that was launched in the summer of 2022 featuring global superstar, Lil Nas X. 2023 will feature exciting consumer engagement touch points as well as eye-catching creative content in partnership with Lil Nas X to evolve their iconic partnership.

https://www.vitaminwater.com/