Wize Tea Unveils New Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Iced Tea in BC and Ontario

Wize Tea, a Vancouver-based beverage innovation brand since 2013, has just announced the launch of their latest Sparkling iced tea flavor: Honeycrisp Apple. This refreshing new flavor combines the sweetness of apple juice with the crisp taste of apple cider, and the thirst-quenching qualities of sparkling iced tea (with only 20 calories!). This new flavour delivers a truly refreshing and nostalgic experience with every delicious sip. It’s available at drinkwize.com/apple, select stores in BC, and Summerhill Markets in Toronto.

“We created Honeycrisp Apple because we were craving a healthier alternative to apple juice, cider, and even apple sodas. With only 20 calories, 4g cane sugar, and no artificial sweeteners, it satisfies that craving while staying in line with your health goals. It is a truly unique product that quenches thirst and also drums up nostalgic vibes.” -Max Rivest, Co-Founder/CEO

And that’s not all – Wize Tea is also excited to announce its expansion into Toronto, tapping into a new market of health-conscious and no-compromise consumers. All of Wize Tea’s new sparkling iced teas are available at Summerhill Markets, Toronto’s premier destination for gourmet and sustainable foods. This expansion marks a major milestone for Wize Tea, as it continues to grow and reach new customers who are passionate about quality taste, health, and sustainability.

About Wize Tea

Wize Tea offers remarkably refreshing low-calorie sparkling iced teas with just 4g of cane sugar and no artificial sweeteners. The founders pioneered crafting coffee leaves into teas in 2013 when they took their master’s thesis and created a sustainable startup. Wize Tea now sells its products on DrinkWize.com and over 500 retailers across Canada.

For More Information:

https://drinkwize.com/en-ca/products/sparkling-apple-12-pack