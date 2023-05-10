Wonder Juice to Be Showcased at This Year’s National Restaurant Association Show

BAYONNE, N.J.— Kayco Beyond, distributor for Wonder Juice, is announcing that it will be operating Booth #1884 at this year’s National Restaurant Association Show in the south building. The popular Wonder Juice™ line of cold-pressed juices, which includes Beetology, Wonder Melon, and Wonder Lemon, will be showcased for its foodservice availability. The National Restaurant Association Show will take place at McCormick Place, in Chicago from May 20-23

“With more and more people prioritizing their health each year, clean, nutritious ingredients are becoming more important than ever,” says Laura Morris, Associate Marketing Director at Kayco Beyond. “Unlike the past where eating out was a time to indulge and break dieting habits for a meal, people are now looking for better-for-you products that will make them feel good and not just full.”

At Kayco Beyond’s booth will be brand-new Wonder Juice, the “Curiously Good” umbrella brand that encompasses fan-favorite, 100% cold-pressed juices Beetology, Wonder Melon, and Wonder Lemon. These delicious and hydrating juices are served in 8.45-oz. glass bottles, which allow them to retain their flavor without the leaching of a plastic container.

Cold-pressed juicing, as opposed to other methods, uses a hydraulic press, which allows for the maximum extraction of the fruit and vegetables’ flavor and nutrients. Due to the nutritional benefits and the undeniable flavor, cold-pressed juices have become a popular beverage option all across America. Wonder Juice varieties offer the best of this process, as they use whole, organic ingredients. As such, each of the three sub-brands delivers full, naturally sweet flavor with no additives or added sugars.

Wonder Melon offers three varieties: NEW classic Watermelon, Watermelon Cucumber Basil and Watermelon Lemon Cayenne. Wonder Melon juices are made primarily from watermelons, which are made up of 92% water, and packed with nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Wonder Lemon is available in three flavors: Lemon Basil Jalapeño, Lemon Ginger, and Lemon Mint. Lemons, the base ingredient for all Wonder Lemon juices, are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, and citric acid. Beetology comes in four blends: Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet +Veggie, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry. Like the name suggests, Beetology’s base ingredient is beet juice, which is known to be packed with nutrients that make it helpful for inflammatory pain, improve blood flow, muscle recovery, and heart health.

“The team is looking forward to the show and invite anyone to come by the booth to speak about and taste these delicious products,” says Morris. “We are hopeful and excited for the future of Wonder Juice and can’t wait to share that excitement. We’re confident the public will be just as pleased as we are to see our delicious and healthful products begin to show up in their favorite restaurants and more.”

Visit Booth #1884 in the South building at the show for more information.

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. It has expanded Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products to the general market beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers looking for optional products that are healthful, convenient and/or for restricted diets and lifestyles. These brands include Absolutely! Gluten Free, Beetology, Mighty Sesame Co., Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Dorot Gardens, among others. They are headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

For More Information:

http://www.beetology.com/ https://www.wondermelonjuice.com/ https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/6D95A2F7-8DEE-4357-8C95-77A82E0C5AD1?ingress=3