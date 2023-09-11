Yerbaé Adds Luminaries to Its New Sports and Entertainment Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, named six sports luminaries and leaders to its new Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. In an advisory capacity, Board members will provide guidance and support to fuel Yerbaé’s rapid growth and introduce Yerbaé to new groups of consumers, focusing their input primarily on Yerbaé’s strategic decisions, brand positioning, marketing campaigns and product innovation.

Introducing the Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment:

Richmond Flowers III – Founder of QB Collective and Collective Sports Advisors, former NFL player and coach, and Chair of the Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment

Kyle Shanahan – Head Coach, San Francisco 49ers

Annie Thorisdottir – Professional CrossFit Champion and Two-Time “Fittest Woman in the World”

Lincoln Riley – Head Coach, University of Southern California “USC Trojans”

Ejiro Evero – Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

“Yerbaé supports champions with plant-based energy, whether in sports, entertainment or everyday pursuits. Our new Advisory Board members know what it takes to excel,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder, chief executive officer and chair of the board of Yerbaé. “We are drawing on their expertise to inspire our fast-growing Yerbaé community to greater achievement and wellbeing.”

“I’m really particular about what I would even consider endorsing. So the fact that I’m not only joining the advisory board at Yerbaé, but an actual investor in the company, should tell you how unique I think this product is,” said Shanahan. “The taste, the ingredients, the fact I don’t feel like crap after drinking it — this is the best caffeinated beverage I’ve ever tried and it’s not really close.”

“I’m excited to be joining the board at Yerbae because I finally now have a caffeinated product that doesn’t negatively affect my body,” said Riley. “Everything about Yerbae is exactly on point…healthy, effective & enjoyable. There’s simply nothing else like it.”

“My whole job revolves around recognizing the perfect fit — in football and beyond,” said Flowers. “Not only do I love how Yerbaé tastes, it’s uniquely suited to the daily lives of both coaches and players. They have demanding jobs that require them to be at their best every day, mentally and physically. Yerbaé helps them achieve those goals with healthy energy to keep going all day. And if it’s good enough to help athletes to achieve peak performance, imagine what it can do for everyone else.”

Today’s unveiling follows Yerbaé’s filing of its Q2 earnings results, showing a 122% year-over-year gain in net revenues along with other indicators of strong, positive market momentum, including expanded partnerships with key distributors and retailers. Also last week, Yerbaé disclosed the successful close of two tranches of its Celebrity Investment Round announced August 21, 2023.

About Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.

By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

